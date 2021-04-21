 Skip to main content
Police ask for public's help to find missing Florence woman
Police ask for public's help to find missing Florence woman

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing Florence woman.

Angela Rose Beharry, who was reported missing by her family, has untreated medical conditions which put her at risk, according to release from the Florence Police Department.

She was last seen Tuesday in the 300 block of Sanborn Street, leaving her residence.

Beharry is 39 years old, approximately 5’0” and 165 pounds. She was last seen wearing dark pants, dark t-shirt, beige slippers and was wrapped in a red blanket with white trim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Herman of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or therman@cityofflorence.com.

Angela Rose Beharry

Angela Rose Beharry
