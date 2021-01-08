 Skip to main content
Police investigate Florence pharmacy armed robbery
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are asking for the public's assistance in solving the armed robbery of a pharmacy Thursday night.

Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt said at 9:46 p.m. a black man in dark clothing walked into the Walgreen's at the intersection of Irby Street and Cherokee Road with a handgun and robbed it.

Brandt said no injuries were reported and that the robbery may be related to others that have occurred in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Cpl. Oliver of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or goliver@cityofflorence.com.

