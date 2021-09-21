Police investigating Florence bank robbery

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence police are looking for an armed man who robbed an Anderson Brothers Bank on Tuesday morning in Florence.

Officers responded to an armed robbery at 8:17 a.m. at 501 Second Loop Road.

Officers learned that a white male entered the bank and demanded money at gunpoint. The subject left the scene on foot. No injuries were reported.

The man was a white male, 5-foot-8 to 5-11, middle-aged with black and gray hair, according to a Florence Police Department news release. He was wearing a hat, mask and woodland camouflage clothing. The man’s shirt appeared to have the rank of captain on the collar and a military patch on the shoulder.

Florence police have released photos of the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Cpl. Ted Sieban at 843-665-3191 or esieban@cityofflorence.com.

