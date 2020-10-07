Police pursuit, crash injure several; shuts down US 52 near McLaughlin Road

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A sheriff's office pursuit that ended in a three-car crash Wednesday afternoon sent "several individuals" to Florence area hospitals and backed up south bound traffic on South Irby Street north of Third Loop Road.

A Florence County sheriff's deputy made a traffic stop at Redbud Lane on a southbound vehicle for a moving violation and the driver didn't stop, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

The short pursuit ended at McLaughlin Road when the fleeing car collided with a pickup truck, which then crossed the median and hit a northbound cement mixer — blocking traffic both ways. .

No Florence County deputies were injured in the crash and no cruisers made contact with any of the wrecked vehicles, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.