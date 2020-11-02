Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for 2020 general election

There are four contested races for the nonpartisan Florence One Schools board: District 1 between incumbent Barry Townsend and Clamantine Elmore, District 2 between incumbent John Galloway and Tyrone Rainey and Landon Reynolds, District 4 between incumbent Alexis D. Pipkins Sr. and Robert Gabriel and District 5 between incumbent Artie Buxton, Kimrey Ann Haughn and Gary Leo Lynch.

There are two contested races on the Florence County School District Three board: District 7A between Chairwoman Barbara Singletary-Bryant and Pamela McKenzie Lawhon and District 2 between incumbent Gloria Robinson and Gregory Laverne McKnight Sr.

In Darlington County, District 2 of the school board is being contested by Lucas Reed and Connell Delaine, and District 6 is being contested between incumbent Charles H. Govan Sr. and Rennie Adell Coffee McManus-McCoy.

In Florence County, the penny sales tax referendum will go between the school board seats and the mayor and city council races on ballots.