Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for 2020 general election

FLORENCE, S.C. – Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the general election.
The locations of precincts are available on voter registration cards and can also be found by going to SCVotes.gov, hovering the cursor above the voters' tab, selecting Check My Registration and entering the voter's name, birth date and county of residence.
Voters will need to bring a type of photo identification with them. Accepted forms include a South Carolina driver's license, a South Carolina ID card, a voter registration card with a photo, a military ID or a passport.
On the ballot in Florence County will be the presidential race between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, the Senate race between Republican incumbent Lindsey Graham and Democrat Jaime Harrison, a House of Representatives race, a state Senate race, a state House race, a few countywide elected officials such as sheriff and clerk of court.
On some ballots will be a county council race, a mayor's race, city council races and a race for a school board seat.
Most of the Pee Dee except a small portion of southern Florence County around Lake City and Williamsburg County is included in Congressional District 7. The race for that seat is between Republican incumbent Tom Rice and Democrat Melissa Watson.
The portion of southern Florence and Williamsburg County are located in Congressional District 6. That district is being contested between Democratic incumbent Jim Clyburn and Republican John McCollum.
All of the state Senate seats are up for election in 2020. Contested seats in the Pee Dee include District 29 between Democratic incumbent Gerald Malloy and Republican J.D. Chaplin, District 32 between Democratic incumbent Ronnie Sabb and Republican David Ellison, and District 36 between Democratic incumbent Kevin L. Johnson and Republican Leon Winn.
All of the state House races are also up for election in 2020. Contested seats include District 60 between Republican incumbent Phillip Lowe and Democrat Teresa Cain and District 63 between Republican incumbent Wallace H. "Jay" Jordan Jr. and Democrat Isaac Wilson.
Florence County Council contested races include District 4 between Democrat Kenneth McAllister and Republican Jerry W. Yarborough Jr. and the District 8 special election between Republican Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II and Democrat Amiri Hooker.
There are no contested seats on the Darlington County Council.
The Florence County Sheriff race will be contested between Republican T.J. Joye and Democrat Darrin Yarborough.
The Darlington County Sheriff race will be contested between Republican Michael August, Democrat James Hudson and incumbent Tony Chavis, who is running as a write-in candidate.
There are four contested races for the nonpartisan Florence One Schools board: District 1 between incumbent Barry Townsend and Clamantine Elmore, District 2 between incumbent John Galloway and Tyrone Rainey and Landon Reynolds, District 4 between incumbent Alexis D. Pipkins Sr. and Robert Gabriel and District 5 between incumbent Artie Buxton, Kimrey Ann Haughn and Gary Leo Lynch.
There are two contested races on the Florence County School District Three board: District 7A between Chairwoman Barbara Singletary-Bryant and Pamela McKenzie Lawhon and District 2 between incumbent Gloria Robinson and Gregory Laverne McKnight Sr.
In Darlington County, District 2 of the school board is being contested by Lucas Reed and Connell Delaine, and District 6 is being contested between incumbent Charles H. Govan Sr. and Rennie Adell Coffee McManus-McCoy.
In Florence County, the penny sales tax referendum will go between the school board seats and the mayor and city council races on ballots.
The ballot question asks Florence County residents if they are in favor of re-imposing the 1% sales tax for seven years beginning May 1, 2021, to provide for $141.7 million in improvement projects throughout the county. Those projects include $66 million for municipal projects, including $40 million to the city of Florence for road repairs, $38.7 million in county council district road and infrastructure improvements, including the districts representing parts of the city, and $23.47 million for fire and public safety and $13.13 million in general county improvements.
The race for mayor of Florence features Republican Bryan Braddock and Democrat Teresa Myers Ervin, a member of the Florence City Council.
There are two at-large seats on the Florence City Council being contested between Democrats Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes and Chaquez McCall and Republicans Steve Byrd and John Sweeney.
