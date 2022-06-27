Polls open until 7 p.m. in runoff election

FLORENCE — Polls will be open in Florence County until 7 p.m. for registered voters to cast ballots in either the Democratic or Republican runoff elections.

The runoff races on the Democratic ballot will include LaShonda NaSmith-Jackson and Isaac “Gin” Wilson for Florence City Council District 1, Catherine Bruce and Krystle Matthews for the United States Senate and Roger Kirby and Cezar McKnight for the South Carolina House of Representatives District 101.

The Republican ballot will include Kathy Maness and Ellen Weaver for South Carolina Superintendent of Education.

To vote in the runoff elections, you must have a valid and current photograph ID.

Valid identification includes a South Carolina Driver’s license, South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles Identification Card, a South Carolina Voter Registration Card, a Federal Military ID or a U.S. Passport.

Voter registration cards are made at the Florence Voter Registration Office at 2685 S. Irby Street. If you do not have valid identification, you can get a voter registration card made before going to vote at your precinct.

Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Director Julian Young, Florence said the Voter Registration Office is not a voting precinct on the day of elections. It is open for questions and to make voter registration cards.

Young said if a person cannot present a qualifying photograph ID, the voter is able to vote using a provisional ballot.

“If they don’t have the time to stop by the Voter Registration Office to get an ID,” Young said. “They can go ahead to their precinct and vote a provisional ballot.”

The provisional paper ballot is put in a sealed envelope. The envelope will be brought to the Voter Registration Office and on certification day, a day after the election, at 10 a.m. The board will read and go through each provisional ballot to determine if the ballot is acceptable or not.

Many of the provisional votes usually count, Young said. It is a rare case where votes don’t count.

The voters precinct is located on their voter registration card and all 63 precincts are open for the runoff elections.

Young said early voting for the runoff produced a little over 1,000 voters. Early voting was from Wednesday through Friday. There were 3 precincts — Pamplico Library, the Lake City Continuum and the Florence Voter Registration Office, open for early voting.

