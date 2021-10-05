PolyQuest forms Renuva Plastics to acquire U.S. division of Faith Group Company

As vice president of the newly formed Faith Group USA, Russell Wilkes said, “I am very excited to continue leading our loyal and dedicated employees as well as nurturing and growing our supplier and customer relationships that have been developed over several decades. PolyQuest is the perfect acquirer of this entity as they have the commitment, passion, and economic means to significantly grow and enhance our position in the industry and also expand our presence to supply non-traditional evolving markets such as chemical recycling. The transition at closing from the Faith Group Company to Faith Group USA will be seamless for our business partners; it is a name change, with PolyQuest serving as the new parent company. All employees and locations remain in place.”