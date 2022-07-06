Porkchop Productions has interactive theater at Florence Library

FLORENCE — Porkchop Productions, a professional theater company from Aiken, stopped by the Florence County Library to educate children through interactive theater on the importance of appreciating what you have.

Porkchop Productions performed “The Fisherman and His Needy, Greedy Wife.”

It is a modern rendition of a classic tale. A hardworking fisherman struggles to satisfy his demanding wife. One day while fishing, the fisherman catches a magical fish that can grant wishes. He tells his wife about the magical fish and she begins to make outlandish requests. She finds herself asking for more and more until she loses everything and is left with what she had in the beginning.

The live theater production is a part of the library’s summer reading program whose theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.”

Paula Childers, the children’s service manager, said it was important to expose children to different avenues of storytelling.

“I want them to see live productions,” she said. “A lot of children are not exposed to the arts. It is also important for children to hear this message because children want different things in life, but they don’t recognize what they have and how important it is. It teaches them a very important lesson at a young age of appreciating what you have. This is just another way of piquing the interest of children and getting them in the library reading.”

Approximately 65 parents and their children filled the seats of the Joseph Stukes meeting room.

Anne Darby Hunter, who attended the event, said creativity, imagination, and live theater are important and its significance should be passed on to the younger generation.

“I do not want to see live theater go away and be looked at on the tablet,” Hunter said. “It is very important for children to be involved in anything to open up their minds to creativity and imagination.”

Hunter said her family usually comes whenever Porkchop Productions performs, but has been unable to do so for two years because of COVID-19.

“Whenever the library has Porkchop Productions we come,” she said. “I brought my oldest, who is now 6, when she was 2 1/2. We took pictures with one of the actresses four years ago and it is on our refrigerator. Now we have a picture that is recent. The continuity of live theater and the people that love the art is so important.”

Laura Blanchette, an actress with Porkchop Productions, said live theater is important because people are too busy looking at their electronic devices and are no longer experiencing life.

“I think theater is a lost art and we are trying to keep it alive,” Blanchette said. “When you are at a live show you can interact with the audience.”

“This lesson was important because so many children either have nothing or they have so much they don’t know what to do with it. It is important to bring those sides together and let everyone take their own lessons from the show.”

“We don’t want to beat the kids over the head with a hammer to get them to understand this lesson. We want them to gently come into their own understanding.”

Frances Fields, another actress with Porkchop Productions, said the biggest reason children theaters are important is because of how it provides confidence.

“I had a speech impediment growing up,” Fields said. “With the help of speech therapy and theater, I overcame it. I was forced to speak out loud, enunciate and it helped that and gave me confidence. Theater is a safe place to express yourself in a constructive manner.”

“Theater also allows children to dream. If you don’t dream, you won’t go anywhere,” she said. “Dreams lead to goals and goals lead to everything. If I did not have theater, I believe it would have taken me longer to overcome the struggle I had with my speech impediment and I would not be as confident as I am now. Theater builds up confidence.”