Portion of Hoffmeyer Road named in honor or Terrence Carraway

FLORENCE, S.C. — Community leaders gathered Friday morning at Snow Hill Baptist Church on Hoffmeyer Road in Florence to mark the renaming of a portion of the road in honor of one of two officers who died in the Oct. 3, 2018, shooting at Vintage Place Subdivision.

The section of road was renamed Terrence Carraway Memorial Highway by the S.C. House on a concurrent resolution by Rep. Robert Williams and Rep. Jay Lucas. Williams acted as the master of ceremonies for the ceremony.

Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway died that night as he responded to back up Florence County sheriff's deputies who came under fire trying to serve a warrant at the Frederick Thomas Hopkins Jr. residence.

"I wish we didn't have to be here today. I wish this had never happened, there was no reason for it to happen," said Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd, one of several speakers at the dedication and one of many to have called Carraway a friend.

"Terrence didn't have to go that way that day; he could have gone home," Boyd said. "His wife was waiting for him; he saw her earlier that morning. When that call came in he didn't have to take that call, he could have said, 'No, I'm getting ready to be off duty, I'm getting ready to retire, let somebody else do it.' He didn't have to show up."

"But if you know the Terrence I know, with the big smile, the big heart. On that day after 100,00 times at least getting in and out of his car he went and answered the call to protect (Florence County sheriff's investigators) Farrah (Turner) and the others who were there. I know he would do that same thing again," Boyd said.

Turner died several weeks later of the injuries she suffered that night. Her mother, Katie Godwin, was on hand for Friday's ceremony.

"A hero he was and a hero he is. When he departed this earth he was doing what heroes do, protecting and serving, and I would believe with all my heart he wouldn't have had it any other way," said Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin. "He could have missed that call and gone home but I don't think he would have been at peace."

Ervin said Carraway mentored, coached and served because he wanted people on the right track in life — even if he occasionally had to use flashing blue lights to get and keep them on that track.

For that reason, she said, it was most appropriate to name a road in his honor.

"A road is placed in position to get you to a destination. It is designed to get you on a safe trail, to get you where you are going. So the renaming of this street should represent Terrence not only as an officer but as a human being," Ervin said.

"It's hard to believe it's been four years," said Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler. "Everybody has talked about what a hero he was and he was a tremendous hero that day and every day."

Heidler, as a young officer, sat on the board that interviewed Carraway for a job in the department.

He owned the room for the time he was being interviewed and everybody laughed their way through the interview, he said.

The board couldn't remember exactly what they'd asked him in the interview.

"All we knew was that we had to hire that guy, and we did," Heidler said.

The chief talked about Carraway's sense of humor and how, on two occasions, he tricked the then young-training-officer into filling out accident reports for him.

"As long as Allison (Carraway, his widow) and I are breathing, we will take every opportunity to ensure the name of her husband, the father, our brother in law enforcement, will never be forgotten," Heidler said.

"He was always smiling," said Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr., who sat on the board that heard Carraway's sergeant's interview. "He came in smiling then and he left the room smiling. He was definitely a person the Lord placed in this profession to be his angel, to be the servant he wanted him to be."

Carraway worked with everybody's best interest at heart, the sheriff said.

"He gave 100% and that's the kind of person we want in our community," Hudson said.

"This road, the one in front of me, was the last one he traveled before he made the ultimate sacrifice," said Terrence Rashad Carraway, his son. "My dad would give you the shirt off his back; he wanted to help the world. He was so protective of everybody."

The dedication ceremony took place just down the road from Vintage Place Subdivision.

"My dad had to make a decision that day to stay or leave, and he didn't hesitate to run into it to help his brothers and sisters in blue," Terrence Carraway said.

"Thank you all. I do thank you for being here. This is very special to us," said Allison Carraway as she and others worked to unveil the sign, which is located on the Florence/Darlington County line. "This is a tribute to all, not just my husband, but all officers involved that day."

Hopkins was arrested and initially charged with one count of murder and six counts of attempted murder. One of the attempted murder charges was changed to murder after Turner died.

Solicitor Ed Clements notified Hopkins at a hearing on June 11, 2020, that he would seek the death penalty.