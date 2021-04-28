Portion of Smith Drive to be closed Thurssday

FLORENCE, S.C. – A portion of Smith Drive will be closed Thursday.
The city of Florence announced Wednesday that from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday Smith Drive at Abbington Hall Drive will be closed to allow for the installation of a water tap to serve the city fire station being constructed on Smith Drive.
Access for local property owners and residents will be maintained at all times entering and exiting the neighborhood along South Botany Drive to West Palmetto Street.
The Smith Drive fire station, also known as station 6, is one of two the city is building to accommodate growth on the western side of the city.
The other fire station being built is for a move of station 4 (the Ben Dozier station) to West Jody Road.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.