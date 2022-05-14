Post 1 town hall give veterans information on available services

On Saturday, the South Carolina Department of The American Legion and the Fred H. Sexton Post 1 partnered with the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs and State Resources to assist veterans, spouses, and surviving spouses of veterans with information and support. “The purpose of this town hall meeting is for the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs, and State resources to obtain firsthand information from veterans, spouses, and surviving spouses of veterans, on their challenges and difficulties, past and present, and to fold this information into supporting veterans, spouses, and surviving spouses in our community,” said Johnny Guest, Post 1 commander. On Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. there will be a Veterans Support Workshop at the post.