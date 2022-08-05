Pothole in Darlington to be fixed

DARLINGTON, S.C. — A pothole on B Avenue in Darlington has residents like Gracie Lyde, who is faced with a view of the pothole every morning, angered and asking the city to do something.

The city says the pothole is being repaired in partnership with the S.C. Department of Transportation.

Lyde says it has taken too long.

“The hole has been outside my front door for two months,” Lyde said. “I feel like the hole should be fixed by now. I believe if the hole was in another area of Darlington it would have been fixed by now because it is dangerous.”

Lyde said if the pothole was downtown it would have been fixed.

“I called the city and it didn’t do any good,” she said. “Nothing was done. It is as if our concerns fall on deaf ears and with other people in other parts of Darlington their concerns are heard and that is not right.”

Lyde said the City Council is not supposed to favor one side of the city, but represent all parts of Darlington.

“They just put that road-closed sign up today,” she said. “I went to the doctor and I came back and the sign was up. There was nothing there. If anybody came through this street at night they would have fallen right into that hole. I prayed to God that no one would get hurt or killed in front of my home on account of that hole.”

South Carolina Department of Transportation representative Kevin Williams said the city of Darlington’s Sewer Department is responsible for repairing the pothole.

Williams said an inspector was sent to the site to determine if the pothole was a SCDOT issue or a city Water Department issue.

“The city of Darlington Water Department had a sewer line that went through their storm drain that they were supposed to repair,” he said.

Charles Shugart, director of Water & Sewer Darlington, said SCDOT officials agreed that it was a Department of Transportation issue and said they would make repairs.

“After one of the SCDOT officials was injured and was out of work, SCDOT decided to not make repairs,” he said. “SCDOT is providing materials to make the repairs and the city of Darlington is going to fix it for SCDOT.”

Shugart said the repairs ware being made by the water department.