Power Comicon brings comic book lovers' fantasies to life

FLORENCE, S.C. — More than a thousand comic book lovers, artists, and writers flocked to the Florence Center dressed as their favorite superheroes or villains. For many, Comicon serves as a day to let their alter ego run wild without judgment.

Steve Thompson with Power Comicon said the event is one of unity that breaks down the barriers of age, sex, and gender.

“It’s a big happening for the community,” Thompson said. “People of all ages love comics and all people want the opportunity to share their other side and feel free.”

Thompson said the event is a no-judgment zone and allows people the opportunity to freely explore their imagination.

“We have been away from each other for a long time due to COVID,” Thompson said. “We get to come together as a community and everyone is from all ages, sexes, and gender and it is a wonderful thing to see.”

This was the first time since 2020 that Power Comicon had no restrictions.

Zasha Bennett of Marion said she has always been interested in comics and makes an effort to attend Comicon every year. She made her own costume for the event.

“I made this costume two years ago,” Bennett said. “I was exposed to comics when I lived in North Carolina and I moved to Marion and I continued on with my love for comics.”

Bennett was dressed as Hidan, a villain from the anime series Naruto. He is a villain known for his disrespectful behavior.

“A lot of people don’t like Hidan,” Bennett said. “That’s partly why I chose him and I enjoy being seen as the villain.”

Alison McCarroll from Concord came dressed as a cloud. McCarroll said she comes to Comicon every year because of the art, vendors and the environment of acceptance.

“I enjoy being able to dress up and be anyone I want,” she said. “Everyone is accepting and it feels good being here. A lot of people aren’t accepting and it’s nice to find a community where you can make friends.”

Jeremy Miles from Florence is an author who writes Halloween-themed poetry. Miles said October is his favorite time of the year and he channels the "dark" energy of October into something positive.

“All of my books are poetry,” Miles said. “I write the most poetry in the month of October than any other time. People in the world are feeling dark now and I am trying to tap into the darkness and show people that there is light on the other side of darkness.”

Miles said he tries to communicate through his books that hard times don’t last always.

“If something is all pervading then that’s all you see,” Miles said. “If you have a contrast and can tell the difference between darkness and light then you know that each is temporary.”

Miles said his poetry isn’t really deep or philosophical, but holds simple truths. He said he was always attracted to writing, but pursued other things. Later on in life, he realized he was gifted in writing and began pursuing it. He said he attends Comicon as often as he can and enjoys the artistic atmosphere.

Chris Hoffman, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, came dressed as Goku and said he identifies with the character because of their similar personalities.

“I am a goofy person who is humble,” Hoffman said. “That is pretty much who Goku is. He also embraces who he is and has positive energy.”

Hoffman said he wants to embody that energy in real life and seeks to not allow negative things get him down. "Every day I try to make a positive impact on people and the world around me,” he said.

Hoffman said he never misses a Power Comicon because it is a place that allows him to express his true character.

Caleb Hannah from Florence came dressed as a maid and said he wanted to challenge the societal norms of gender roles.

“Today is a day where I get to come out and really dress how I want to,” Hannah said. “I don’t feel out of place nor uncomfortable. I don’t believe that we should stick to certain things because society feels like only men or only women should do something.”

Hannah added that he is studying psychology at Francis Marion University and seeks to challenge the world and make everyone internally question why they do the things they do.