Preliminary damage assessment bill co-sponsored by Tom Rice headed to Senate
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A bill co-sponsored by two members of South Carolina's House delegation has been passed by the House and is headed to the Senate for approval. 

The bill was sponsored by Rep. John Katko, a Republican representing New York's 24th Congressional District, is cosponsored by Reps. Tom Rice, Joe Cunningham,  Antonio Delgado, and Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan. 

It directs the Federal Emergency Management Agency to submit a report to Congress describing a plan to preliminarily assess damage after natural disasters and also directs FEMA to develop teams to perform those assessments. 

Rice is a Republican representing Congressional District 7, which includes northeastern South Carolina including most of Florence and all of Darlington, Marion, Dillon, and Marlboro counties. 

“The Seventh District of South Carolina is no stranger to the damage that can be caused by natural disasters," Rice said in a statement issued Tuesday. "The Preliminary Damage Assessment Improvement Act will establish damage assessment teams in the Federal Emergency Management Agency to ensure that damage is reported and critical funding is disbursed accurately and efficiently.”

He said the legislation was crucial to helping communities to recover from damage by providing consistence and speed in the prelimary damage assessment phase. 

Cunningham, a Democrat, represents Congressional District 1 of South Carolina. That district includes the state's Lowcountry region. 

Delgado is a Democrat representing another Empire State Congressional district. 

Sablan is the delegate of the Northern Mariana Islands to Congress. 

The Northern Mariana Islands, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam and the Virgin Islands send delegates, non-voting members, to the House. These members are not allowed to vote in the full House but can introduce legislation and vote in committees. 

