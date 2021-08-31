Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina mandates COVID-19 vaccines for employees

FLORENCE, S.C. – Staff at a local nursing home will soon be required to roll up their sleeves for one of the three COVID-19 vaccinations.

Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina, operators of a Florence nursing home, announced Tuesday that it is implementing a mandatory vaccination policy for staff members across all six facilities in South Carolina.

“This tough decision came after much thought, discussion and prayer,” said Dr. Franklin Fant, president and CEO of the Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina. “As caregivers, our decision about being vaccinated impacts the health risks of others.”

A news release added that the decision was made for three reasons: a recent surge in the number of positive COVID-19 test results in South Carolina, the Food and Drug Administration's full approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and a federal directive that all nursing home employees must be vaccinated in order for the nursing home to be able to continue to receive Medicare and Medicaid funding.

Fant also acknowledged that the mandatory vaccination policy could result in the loss of employees.