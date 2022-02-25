President of Duke Energy, South Carolina speaks at chamber breakfast

FLORENCE – Michael Callahan, president of Duke Energy, South Carolina says the company is committed to cutting carbon emissions in half by 2030, and its goal is to have net zero carbon by 2050.
He spoke to a sold-out gathering of 200 chamber members at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Winter Community Breakfast at the Florence Center on Friday.
“We have an obligation to protect our natural resources while continuing to provide reliable and affordable energy for our customers," he said. "That is why Duke Energy is taking a long-term comprehensive approach to environmental responsibility.”
Mike Miller, president of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, welcomed guests to the annual event. He said the Legislative Community Breakfast’s programs have varied formats, but have always been focused on community needs, legislative issues or a local government update theme.
He said it is fitting that Friday's topic is energy.
Callahan discussed Duke Energy’s long history in the Palmetto State and the company’s efforts to build 21st- century energy infrastructure that will help grow and modernize the economy of the region.
Callahan said Duke Energy serves customers from the Upstate to the Pee Dee.
“Everything we do is local,” he said.
He said all the things the company does happen in someone’s back yard. He said Duke Energy is in 42 of the 46 counties in South Carolina.
South Carolina continues to develop at a rapid pace, and Duke Energy helps to power thousands of businesses in the state, he said.
He said the company works with businesses and helps them attain their own sustainability goals.
He said Duke Energy expects that recruiting the next big employer to come to South Carolina will hinge on corporate sustainability.
He said nearly every S.C. economic development prospect that the company has spoken to in the last year has wanted to know whether the company can provide carbon-free resources.
“We are optimistic that we can develop an energy plan that will work...” he said.
Callahan talked about the weather and the challenges that occur in adverse weather.
He said Duke Energy is working on a multi-year initiative that will make the power grid more resilient and help it recover faster.
He also spoke about Duke Energy’s commitment to the communities in its service area, the volunteerism of its employees and retirees. He said there are 150 employees and 280 retirees in Florence.
Last year, he said, Duke Energy provided about $360,000 in charitable grants, matching contributions and other donations to organizations in this county.
At the breakfast, Callahan announced a $5,000 grant to Pee Dee Visions Foundation for its Building Bridges program.
In closing, Callahan said he hoped those attending would now have a better understanding of how Duke Energy is continuously working across South Carolina to build smarter energy and more reliable and affordable service to support the growth of new technology and cleaner energy that helps attract new businesses to the state and improve the lives of people in the communities the company serves.
Duke Energy's utility operations in South Carolina serve approximately 760,000 electric retail customers and 148,000 natural gas customers.
Callahan is responsible for the financial performance of Duke Energy's electric utilities in South Carolina and managing state and local regulatory and government relations and community affairs. He also has responsibility for advancing the company's legislative and regulatory initiatives related to its electric operations, said Mindy Taylor, district manager, government and community relations for Duke Energy.
Callahan joined Duke Energy in 2002 as a senior consultant in the audit services group. He has held positions of increasing responsibility in a number of areas, including treasury, investor relations, and financial planning and analysis.
About Callahan
A native of Fulton, N.Y., Callahan earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting and a master of business administration degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo. He is also a certified public accountant in both North Carolina and New York.
Callahan serves on the board of directors for the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce. He previously served as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee of SERC Reliability Corporation, a nonprofit regulatory authority that promotes effective and efficient administration of bulk power system reliability in all or parts of 16 central and southeastern states.