President of Duke Energy, South Carolina speaks at chamber breakfast

“Everything we do is local,” he said.

He said all the things the company does happen in someone’s back yard. He said Duke Energy is in 42 of the 46 counties in South Carolina.

South Carolina continues to develop at a rapid pace, and Duke Energy helps to power thousands of businesses in the state, he said.

He said the company works with businesses and helps them attain their own sustainability goals.

He said Duke Energy expects that recruiting the next big employer to come to South Carolina will hinge on corporate sustainability.

He said nearly every S.C. economic development prospect that the company has spoken to in the last year has wanted to know whether the company can provide carbon-free resources.

“We are optimistic that we can develop an energy plan that will work...” he said.

Callahan talked about the weather and the challenges that occur in adverse weather.

He said Duke Energy is working on a multi-year initiative that will make the power grid more resilient and help it recover faster.