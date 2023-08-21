FLORENCE, S.C. — Democratic presidential candidate and environmental lawyer Robert Kennedy Jr. visited Florence over the weekend with a message of economic revitalization.

On Sunday afternoon, Kennedy met supporters in the upper balcony of Red Bone Alley, where there were more people than seats. He spoke for around 45 minutes on his platform’s core issues: the economy, environmental hazards and military spending.

“I’m seeing a level of desperation in this country, a level of depression, of mental illness, that is attached to the economic anxieties that people have,” Kennedy said at the start of his speech. “People are terrified, and it is the kind of desperation that I saw in Latin America when I was a boy, but I never expected to see it here in the United States of America.”

Before his speech, supporters ushered by security guards lined up to take selfies with Kennedy. After his speech, when most people began filling outside to where a merchandise table was set up, some stuck around to get autographs from Kennedy and his wife, actress Cheryl Hines.

“We’ve been traveling all around South Carolina, and I have had the best time meeting people,” Hines said before Kennedy’s speech. “Your communities are beautiful, and you have the best sweet tea. I think for every meal we’ve had grits and sweet tea, and I’ve loved every second of it.”

In the first part of his speech, Kennedy focused primarily on the economic issues he said is affecting the people of the United States: high debt, high costs and low wages.

High costs of living and low wages force people into debt, which is the highest it has ever been, Kennedy said.

“Last week, we passed a milestone: a trillion dollars in credit card debt in this country, of individual Americans. Nothing like this has ever happened before,” he said. “Those companies are charging 22% interest on that credit card debt. If the mafia did that to you, it would be called loan sharking. If the banks do it and the credit card companies (do it), it’s just business as usual.”

According to Kennedy, many credit card companies and banks are owned by just three companies: Blackrock, Vanguard and State Street. He said they also own the majority of the S&P 500.

“These companies are strip-mining the wealth of the American middle class and sending it upwards to their owners and their shareholders,” Kennedy said.

These companies have also bought up many single-family homes with cash, beating out families who want to live in the homes, which has driven up prices to an unaffordable level.

To make housing more affordable and create what he called a “housing boom,” Kennedy said he is going to make it impossible for big companies to buy single-family homes by working through the IRS.

Kennedy said he is also going to create a new mortgage program that will help struggling families get low-percentage mortgages, starting with teachers, without creating debt by using tax incentives.

Another reason for rising costs is the military conflicts the United States has been a part of over the last two decades, according to Kennedy. He said these conflicts, the COVID-19 pandemic and recent corporate bail-outs have cost the country around $32 trillion, which he said is “bankrupting” the middle class and “shifting wealth upward.”

The world used to look up to the United States, not just for its economic power but also for moral leadership, Kennedy said. However, he said that has wavered in the last few decades because of the warlike position the country has been in since Vietnam.

His uncle, President John F. Kennedy, advocated for peace around the world while president, and Robert Kennedy Jr. said he wants to do the same by “unraveling the empire abroad” and bringing the money home to be used on social services, like schools and social security.

At home, he wants to “unravel” massive corporations and fight what he calls the “hoax” of carbon-capture projects. Kennedy said he believes in climate change and believes it is existential, but these projects specifically do not help.

“It’s really just shifting wealth to the super rich, and it has no benefit in reducing the amount of carbon,” he said.

During audience questions, Kennedy said government scientists need to be focused more on chronic disease than infectious disease. The United States spends the most on health care of any wealthy country but has some of the worst health outcomes, even among poorer countries, he said.

While talking about chronic disease, he said vaccines could be a cause of chronic diseases — a claim that is not backed by scientific evidence. Kennedy and Children’s Health Defense, a nonprofit he founded, regularly push anti-vaccination and other scientifically unfounded views, according to reporting by the Associated Press.