Previous Marion Medallion recipients

2019

• Chuck MacNeil, PDRTA executive director. He retired last year after serving seven-plus years as the executive director of the Pee Dee Regional Transit Authority. When he arrived in October 2011, he found inadequate local funding and a public transit system that wasn’t far from closing its doors. He went about selling local groups on the need to buy into the idea of public transportation.

• Parking Lot Mission, a nonprofit that feeds the needy. This ministry involving members of 14 churches has been serving the east Florence community each Saturday morning since 1993, providing food and more in a parking lot behind the HopeHealth building on East Palmetto Street.

2020

• Stephen Wukela, Florence mayor. He was first elected mayor in 2008 and served through 2020. The policies and plans he initiated left an indelible mark on the city. He quickly became a key member of a coalition of community leaders who have sought to stimulate growth through industrial development and through an unprecedented downtown revitalization effort.

• Allen Floyd, the director of the city of Mullins Recreation Department. The 1976 Francis Marion University graduate and former basketball star is a public servant of the highest degree. A native of Mullins, Floyd works with and mentors children in his hometown. He and his staff devote countless hours to providing recreational opportunities for area children. Floyd is also a member of the Marion County Council and a past member of the local school board.