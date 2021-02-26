Previous Marion Medallion recipients

2012
• Kathy Baxley, executive director of the Darlington Free Medical Clinic, which she helped found with her husband, the late Dr. Luke “Buddy” Baxley.
• Hayward King and Henry Johnson, chief executives of Lake City-based W. Lee Flowers Co., which owns and operates approximately 200 IGA grocery stores in the Carolinas and Georgia. These men and IGA are among the Pee Dee’s leading philanthropists.
2013
• Ralph Porter, who was recognized not only for his service as Florence’s police chief but also for founding and directing Choices Charter School, an alternative to alternative schools.
• Bill and Olive Timberlake, who have been instrumental in the founding of the Darlington County Habitat for Humanity and Hartsville Interfaith Ministries.
2014
• Henry Brunson, whose grassroots Cooks for Christ organization has grown from a simple, occasional fundraiser to a highly sought-after, well-oiled machine that has cranked out as many as 8,400 plates of chicken bog in one day and annually raises tens of thousands of dollars for worthy causes in the area.
• Henry Badie and Clyde Odom, two Florence pastors who have made it their personal missions to help people in need, not from behind a desk in a fancy office but out on the streets and down in the trenches.
2015
• John and Vicki Kirby, educators and philanthropists in Latta who have been generous with their time and money, going above and beyond their first-rate work professionally to raise the quality of life in their community. John is the Latta School District superintendent; Vicki is the district’s Title I instructional coach.
• Deanna Strickland and Paige Alexander, the co-founders of Camp Rae, a monthlong summer camp for children with disabilities.
2016
• Manna House, a Florence agency that has fed the hungry for nearly 30 years.
• Carlos Washington, who developed the Florence International Basketball Association 15 years ago to get youngsters involved in after-school activities.
2017
• Regi Armstrong, businessman, church deacon. In 2002, Armstrong founded Armstrong Wealth Management, which donates 2 percent of its annual revenues to charity. He also gives back to the community as a deacon at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Florence.
• Carl Harmon, Hemingway nonprofit founder. Harmon founded Caring and Sharing nearly 20 years ago in Hemingway. The nonprofit organization provides food, medicine, utilities and other services to more than 800 families per week.
• Courtney Graham, communitarian. Graham, who died in June 2015 at the age of 46 after a lifetime of community service, was recognized with a special Marion Medallion. She started Smile Media, through which she produced a monthly faith-based television show that highlighted local businesses. She created Shelter and Nutrition for All Children (SNAC), which clothes and feeds needy children in Florence School District One. Because of her work to meet Florence’s needs, a new community shelter for the homeless was named in her honor.
2018
• Billy Powers, businessman, philanthropist. Many people know Billy Powers as a thriving businessman, but he didn’t start out that way. From humble beginnings, Powers has never forgotten to give back in the local community, but he has had no desire for recognition or acknowledgement.
• Help 4 Kids Florence, nonprofit that feeds hungry students. It was founded in 2013 by President Diane Welsh and originally provided 192 children with paper bags filled with self-serve foods. Now every weekend during the school year, it feeds approximately 2,000 students between the ages of 3 and 12 in every school district in Florence County.
2019
• Chuck MacNeil, PDRTA executive director. He retired last year after serving seven-plus years as the executive director of the Pee Dee Regional Transit Authority. When he arrived in October 2011, he found inadequate local funding and a public transit system that wasn’t far from closing its doors. He went about selling local groups on the need to buy into the idea of public transportation.
• Parking Lot Mission, a nonprofit that feeds the needy. This ministry involving members of 14 churches has been serving the east Florence community each Saturday morning since 1993, providing food and more in a parking lot behind the HopeHealth building on East Palmetto Street.
2020
• Stephen Wukela, Florence mayor. He was first elected mayor in 2008 and served through 2020. The policies and plans he initiated left an indelible mark on the city. He quickly became a key member of a coalition of community leaders who have sought to stimulate growth through industrial development and through an unprecedented downtown revitalization effort.
• Allen Floyd, the director of the city of Mullins Recreation Department. The 1976 Francis Marion University graduate and former basketball star is a public servant of the highest degree. A native of Mullins, Floyd works with and mentors children in his hometown. He and his staff devote countless hours to providing recreational opportunities for area children. Floyd is also a member of the Marion County Council and a past member of the local school board.