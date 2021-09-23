Probable COVID cases outnumber confirmed cases in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Thursday probably was an unusual day for coronavirus cases in the Pee Dee.

Probably? More probable cases were reported than confirmed cases.

Of the 229 total cases, 106 were confirmed and 123 were probable.

This was on a day when 3,165 total cases (2,202 confirmed cases and 963 probable cases) were reported in South Carolina.

Florence County led the Pee Dee with 39 confirmed cases and 42 probable cases. Darlington County was next with 16 confirmed cases and 46 probable cases, followed by Dillon County (23/4), Marion County (9/12), Williamsburg County (11/8) and Marlboro County (8/11).

A total of 44 coronavirus deaths were reported statewide (39 confirmed).

Only one death was reported in the Pee Dee. That was a confirmed death in Darlington County.

This was a day after a total of nine deaths were reported in the Pee Dee.