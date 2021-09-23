Probable COVID cases outnumber confirmed cases in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Thursday probably was an unusual day for coronavirus cases in the Pee Dee.
Probably? More probable cases were reported than confirmed cases.
Of the 229 total cases, 106 were confirmed and 123 were probable.
This was on a day when 3,165 total cases (2,202 confirmed cases and 963 probable cases) were reported in South Carolina.
Florence County led the Pee Dee with 39 confirmed cases and 42 probable cases. Darlington County was next with 16 confirmed cases and 46 probable cases, followed by Dillon County (23/4), Marion County (9/12), Williamsburg County (11/8) and Marlboro County (8/11).
A total of 44 coronavirus deaths were reported statewide (39 confirmed).
Only one death was reported in the Pee Dee. That was a confirmed death in Darlington County.
This was a day after a total of nine deaths were reported in the Pee Dee.
The Upstate and Midlands regions of the state continue to be hotspots. In the Upstate, 349 total cases (305 confirmed) were reported in Greenville County. Spartanburg County reported 175 total cases (144 confirmed), followed by Anderson County (158 total/146 confirmed), Pickens County (118/111) and Oconee County (96/67).
In the Midlands, 201 total cases (143 confirmed) were reported in Lexington County and 167 (130 confirmed) were reported in Richland County.
In Horry County, 268 total cases were reported. That broke down to 139 confirmed and 129 probable.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 674,403 confirmed cases, 163,676 probable cases, 10,386 confirmed deaths and 1,571 probable deaths.
The state reported that 24,310 tests were conducted Monday with 12.4% positivity. To date, 10,648,592 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line – 1-866-365-8110 – to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.