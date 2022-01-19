 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Progressive bluegrass concert at FMUPAC rescheduled for Jan. 30
Progressive bluegrass concert at FMUPAC rescheduled for Jan. 30

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The January 21 performance of Bush, Marshall, Meyer & Meyer at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center has been rescheduled to January 30 due to anticipated inclement weather.

Tickets that have already been purchased will be honored for the January 30 performance. Anyone with questions or looking to purchase additional tickets can call the FMU Performing Arts Center box office at 843-661-4444 for more information.

The January 30 performance of Bush, Marshall, Meyer & Meyer will take place at 7:30pm at the FMUPAC.

The group features Sam Bush and Edgar Meyer, along with Mike Marshall, and George Meyer (Edgar’s son). The quartet will showcase the progressive bluegrass style of music often found in bluegrass festivals, but with a genre-bending twist that includes influences of classical music.

Bush, Marshall, Meyer & Meyer features Grammy Award winning artists performing tracks from the groundbreaking album “Short Trip Home,” as well as new “genre-bending” music written especially for this tour.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the FMUPAC ticket office at 843-661-4444 or visit www.fmupac.org/tickets.

