Project Dark Star receives second of three approvals from Darlington County Council
Project Dark Star receives second of three approvals from Darlington County Council

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Darlington County Council was shimmering as it approved three ordinances related to project Dark Star at its monthly meeting Monday evening. 

The Darlington County Council approved second readings of ordinances authorizing a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with and incorporating property owned by a company identified as Project Dark Star into a multi-county industrial park with Lee County.

The company is expected to bring 292 new jobs and an investment of $150 million to Darlington County. 

The council also approved a resolution to induce the company with the fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement on the agenda. 

The identity of the company has not yet been revealed. 

The fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement calls for a 40-year term, a 6% assessment ratio, and a millage rate of 324.1 mills. There are also unspecified special source revenue and investment credits included in the investment. 

The ordinance authorizing the agreement also notes that a grant from the Coordinating Council of Economic Development could be forthcoming. 

The county council also approved the second reading of an ordinance amending the county code related to mobile homes, the set-up of mobile homes, and the county's development standards ordinance to be more consistent with surrounding counties. 

The council also approved the appointments of seven people and the reappointment of a person to the county board of fire control. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

