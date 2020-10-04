 Skip to main content
'Project Dark Star' to bring 292 new jobs to Darlington County
DARLINGTON, S.C. — A company could soon be investing $150 million and creating 292 new jobs in Darlington County. 

At its meeting Monday evening, the Darlington County Council is expected to consider second readings of ordinances authorizing a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with and incorporating property owned by a company identified as Project Dark Star into a multi-county industrial park with Lee County.

There is also a resolution to induce the company with the fee in lieu of agreement on the agenda. 

The identity of the company is not yet known. 

The fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement calls for a 40-year term, a 6% assessment ratio, and a millage rate of 324.1 mills. There are also unspecified special source revenue and investment credits included in the investment. 

The ordinance authorizing the agreement also notes that a grant from the Coordinating Council of Economic Development could be forthcoming. 

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday evening. 

Access to the meeting facility is restricted to essential staff only. The meeting can be viewed by going to darcosc.com and clicking the live stream link under the feature part of the page. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

