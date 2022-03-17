Project Fig could bring 402 new jobs to Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. — Project Fig could bring an investment of $10 million and 402 new jobs to Florence County.

The Florence County Council voted 8-0 Thursday to approve a resolution offering a a fee in lieu of property taxes agreement to the as-yet-unknown company. Ordinances authorizing the fee in lieu of property tax agreement and adding the property to a metaphorical joint county industrial park with Marion County were introduced at the meeting.

Vice Chairman Buddy Brand did not attend the meeting.

Florence County Administrator Rusty Smith Jr. told the council before the vote the company would invest $3.825 million in land and buildings and $6.175 million in equipment. He said the agreement called for the company to purchase a 10 acre tract of land in the county.

Smith said the average salaries at the facility would meet or exceed the county average of $17 per hour.

In return for the investment, the county will offer the company a 30-year fee agreement with a 6% assessment ratio, a millage rate of 383 mills as well as special-source revenue credits.

The agreement includes a clawback provision that offers the county a way to recover its money should the company not meet its end of the deal.

Project Fig was not the only economic development item on Thursday's agenda. The council also voted to approve on the third and final reading an ordinance authorizing a fee in lieu of property taxes agreement with Cheney Brothers and incorporating that company's property into the metaphorical joint county industrial park with Marion County.

Cheney Brothers announced last month that it would be investing $66 million to open a distribution center in the Pee Dee Commerce City East Industrial Park that will create 280 jobs.

In exchange for the investment, the county will provide the company with an agreement calling for a 6% assessment ratio, a millage rate of 361.1 mills and special-source revenue credits of 75% for the first five years the facility is in operation, 50% for the next five years and 25% for the remaining 20 years of the 30-year agreement.

The agreement also contains a pro rata clawback provision if the company does not meet the investments required of it.

Warren Newell of Cheney Brothers addressed the council before the vote. He thanked the council for working with the company to bring the facility to the county. He also said the code name for the company, Project Longshot, originated with the name of his boat.

Ordinances authorizing a fee in lieu of property taxes agreement with Project Star and adding the company's property into a joint county industrial park with Darlington County have been deferred since December 2019 and are expected to be deferred again.

The council also voted 8-0 to approve on the third and final reading at the meeting ordinances allowing Pamplico and Johnsonville to trade water service areas in areas near Kingsburg which allows Pamplico to serve 500 customers and loop its system.

The council also unanimously approved — Brand voted via proxy — the third and final reading of an ordinance authorizing a zoning study and halting all development permits on land in the county that is surrounded by land inside a municipality while the study is conducted.

William Tallevast spoke to the council before the vote. He asked the council to vote against the ordinance as it would halt plans to construct an apartment complex behind Harris Teeter on Cashua Drive.

Pierce Campbell spoke to the council before the vote. He asked the council to vote for the ordinance as the zoning issue needed to be solved so that plans to build apartment complexes could be done on land more suited to the purpose.

The council voted 8-0 to approve on the second readings ordinances for a planned development district in the Sandstone subdivision to allow for the construction of more townhomes.

The council voted 8-0 to deny a request to rezone a property on Southborough Road.

Other ordinances introduced at the meeting involve selling nearly 8 acres in the Scranton Industrial Park to Santee Electric and selling a 0.23-acre property to Lake City.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.