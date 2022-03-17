 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Project Fig could bring 402 new jobs to Florence County

  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — Project Fig could bring an investment of $10 million and 402 new jobs to Florence County. 

The Florence County Council voted 8-0 Thursday to approve a resolution offering a a fee in lieu of property taxes agreement to the as-yet-unknown company. Ordinances authorizing the fee in lieu of property tax agreement and adding the property to a metaphorical joint county industrial park with Marion County were introduced at the meeting. 

Vice Chairman Buddy Brand did not attend the meeting. 

Florence County Administrator Rusty Smith Jr. told the council before the vote the company would invest $3.825 million in land and buildings and $6.175 million in equipment. He said the agreement called for the company to purchase a 10 acre tract of land in the county. 

Smith said the average salaries at the facility would meet or exceed the county average of $17 per hour. 

In return for the investment, the county will offer the company a 30-year fee agreement with a 6% assessment ratio, a millage rate of 383 mills as well as special-source revenue credits. 

People are also reading…

The agreement includes a clawback provision that offers the county a way to recover its money should the company not meet its end of the deal. 

Project Fig was not the only economic development item on Thursday's agenda. The council also voted to approve on the third and final reading an ordinance authorizing a fee in lieu of property taxes agreement with Cheney Brothers and incorporating that company's property into the metaphorical joint county industrial park with Marion County. 

Cheney Brothers announced last month that it would be investing $66 million to open a distribution center in the Pee Dee Commerce City East Industrial Park that will create 280 jobs.

In exchange for the investment, the county will provide the company with an agreement calling for a 6% assessment ratio, a millage rate of 361.1 mills and special-source revenue credits of 75% for the first five years the facility is in operation, 50% for the next five years and 25% for the remaining 20 years of the 30-year agreement.

The agreement also contains a pro rata clawback provision if the company does not meet the investments required of it.

Warren Newell of Cheney Brothers addressed the council before the vote. He thanked the council for working with the company to bring the facility to the county. He also said the code name for the company, Project Longshot, originated with the name of his boat. 

Ordinances authorizing a fee in lieu of property taxes agreement with Project Star and adding the company's property into a joint county industrial park with Darlington County have been deferred since December 2019 and are expected to be deferred again. 

The council also voted 8-0 to approve on the third and final reading at the meeting ordinances allowing Pamplico and Johnsonville to trade water service areas in areas near Kingsburg which allows Pamplico to serve 500 customers and loop its system. 

The council also unanimously approved — Brand voted via proxy — the third and final reading of an ordinance authorizing a zoning study and halting all development permits on land in the county that is surrounded by land inside a municipality while the study is conducted. 

William Tallevast spoke to the council before the vote. He asked the council to vote against the ordinance as it would halt plans to construct an apartment complex behind Harris Teeter on Cashua Drive. 

Pierce Campbell spoke to the council before the vote. He asked the council to vote for the ordinance as the zoning issue needed to be solved so that plans to build apartment complexes could be done on land more suited to the purpose. 

The council voted 8-0 to approve on the second readings  ordinances for a planned development district in the Sandstone subdivision to allow for the construction of more townhomes. 

The council voted 8-0 to deny a request to rezone a property on Southborough Road. 

Other ordinances introduced at the meeting involve selling nearly 8 acres in the Scranton Industrial Park to Santee Electric and selling a 0.23-acre property to Lake City. 

Other Florence County Council Action

The council voted 8-0 to approve resolutions proclaiming March as Disabilities Awareness Month and amending the county's code regarding the vehicle collision review board. 

No committee appointments were made at the meeting. However, Councilman Jason Springs offered his condolences to the family of Bishop Oscar Hardman who served on the county's alcohol and drug abuse board for a number of years. 

The council voted 8-0 to approve: 

>> 

>> awarding a bid to CP&G Construction of Georgetown in the amount of $1.46 million from a South Carolina Department of Commerce grant for clearing and grubbing at Florence County Industrial Park East; 

>> providing the Johnsonville Rescue Squad with $40,000 from the county's $27 million fund balance to continue its night shift services; 

>> awarding a bid to American Facility Services of Alpharetta, Ga. in the amount of $310,644 from various departmental funds for cleaning of several county-owned buildings; 

>> awarding a bid of $140,900 to Hoyt's Heating and AC of Sumter to replace six HVAC units at the Florence Center and the awarding of a bid of $179.940 to Specseats of Rancho Dominguez, Ca. to replace the seats in the Florence Center arena. Both of these will be funded via a grant from the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism; 

>> awarding of a bid to Mauldin and Jenkins to provide the county's external audit services for the next five years in the amounts of $70,000 this year, $72,000 next year, $74,000 the next year, $76,000 the year after that and $78,000 for the final year; 

>> awarding of a bid to Love Chevrolet of Columbia in the amount of $43,985 from sheriff's office budgeted funds for a new Chevy Tahoe police vehicle; 

>> spending up to $29,500 from Council District 1 (Jason Springs) road system maintenance fee funds for rocking of South Robinson Avenue and Clover Hill Road; 

>> spending up to $15,200 in Council District 6 (Toney Moore) road system maintenance fee funds for rocking of Diamond Head Loop Road; 

>> spending of up to $6,250 from Council District 7 (the Rev. Waymon Mumford) to fund vegetation removal and clearing in a ditch located on Shenandoah Lane; 

>> authorizing the county's staff to solicit proposals to replace the county's enterprise computer system; 

>> the declaration of 35 cases of florescent tube lights as surplus and authorizing them to be disposed via internet auction; 

>> three budget neutral salary increases in the county's GIS department; 

>> amending the agricultural lease for the Florence County West Industrial Park to remove language that the farmer plants at his own peril; and

>> Administrator Rusty Smith Jr. executing an easement to Duke Energy to relocate power lines currently behind the West Florence fire station on Old Ebenezer Road. 

On the first penny sales tax, Smith said construction on the Timmonsville alternate truck route, the Pamplico Highway widening and the first phase of the Alligator Road project is substantially complete. He added utility relocations are almost complete on the second phase of the Alligator Road project. Smith said construction on the Alligator Road project is expected to be complete by the summer of 2024. 

On the second penny sales tax, Smith said construction is complete on 578 roads. He said clean up and punch list items remain on 11 projects in District 1, the Dargan Street sidewalk project is moving forward, two dirt to pave projects in District 6 have clean up and punch list items remaining, seven projects have clean up and punch list items remaining in District 7, eight projects have clean up and punch list items remaining in District 8 and 14 projects have clean up and punch list items remaining in District 9 with one dirt to pave project recently completed. 

On the third penny sales tax, Smith said projects in Districts 1, 8 and 9 are being reviewed and scheduled. He said rocking is underway on 10 roads in District 2. Smith said five resurfacing projects are substantially complete in District 3. He said six rocking projects are complete in District 4 and a drainage study was underway in the Hill Street area of Timmonsville. Smith said rocking is complete on Wheeler Road in District 5 and a project for two additional roads is being prepared. He said seven road resurfacing projects in Churchill Downs is under construction in District 6. Smith said 10 roads are under construction in District 7. 

Smith said the county's environmental services division assisted in the rescue of 121 animals, cleaned 29.5 miles of road and collected 11,535 pounds of trash. He added six littering tickets were written and total fines were assessed in the amount of $2,808. 

He also said the county's parks division was preparing to host esports and Dixie Youth baseball tournaments. 

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence City Council puts Sunday retail alcohol sales on ballot

Florence City Council puts Sunday retail alcohol sales on ballot

FLORENCE, S.C. — Bryan Braddock found himself in a "sticky scenario" Monday afternoon when the Florence City Council considered asking the Florence County election board to place a Sunday retail alcohol sales question on the November general election. Braddock spoke about the conflict between his conservative Christian morals and his desire to have less government regulation before the council voted unanimously, 6-0 (Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore was not at the meeting.), to approve the ballot question request. 

Fry calls out Rice at Trump rally

Fry calls out Rice at Trump rally

FLORENCE, S.C. — Even cold, wind and a tornado watch couldn't keep around 20,000 fans of former President Donald Trump from attending a rally held Saturday near the Florence Regional Airport to support Trump endorsed Russell Fry and Katie Arrington.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists find peculiar sea creatures in ancient Aztec sacrificial altar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert