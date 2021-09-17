'Project Longshot' could invest $66.5 million, create 430 new jobs in Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. – An as-yet-unidentified economic development project could bring over 430 new jobs to Florence County.

The Florence County Council voted unanimously Thursday evening to approve the second of three required readings of an ordinance authorizing a fee in lieu of taxes agreement with a company known as Project Longshot and a companion ordinance adding property owned by the company into a joint county industrial park with Marion County.

Rusty Smith, Florence County administrator, told the council that the company would be investing $66.5 million in the county with $59.5 million of that being land and buildings and the remaining $7 million being equipment.

He added that the project could create over 430 new jobs over five years. Smith said the starting salaries would be substantially higher than the $17 range.

Smith said construction should be completed in late 2022 or early 2023 with operations beginning shortly thereafter.