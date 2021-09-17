'Project Longshot' could invest $66.5 million, create 430 new jobs in Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. – An as-yet-unidentified economic development project could bring over 430 new jobs to Florence County.
The Florence County Council voted unanimously Thursday evening to approve the second of three required readings of an ordinance authorizing a fee in lieu of taxes agreement with a company known as Project Longshot and a companion ordinance adding property owned by the company into a joint county industrial park with Marion County.
Rusty Smith, Florence County administrator, told the council that the company would be investing $66.5 million in the county with $59.5 million of that being land and buildings and the remaining $7 million being equipment.
He added that the project could create over 430 new jobs over five years. Smith said the starting salaries would be substantially higher than the $17 range.
Smith said construction should be completed in late 2022 or early 2023 with operations beginning shortly thereafter.
In exchange for the investment, the county will provide the company with an agreement calling for a 6% assessment ratio, a millage rate of 361.1 mills and special source revenue credits of 75% for the first five years the facility is in operation, 50% for the next five years and 25% for the remaining 20 years of the 30-year agreement.
Smith said the agreement also contains a pro rata clawback provision if the company does not meet the investments required of it.
Other Action Taken by Florence County Council
The Florence County Council also approved:
>> The third and final readings of ordinances amending the county's zoning code and rezoning a property on North Brockington Street in Timmonsville;
>> The second reading of an ordinance rezoning a property on East Broach Street in Florence;
>> Resolutions authorizing a grant application for a new firetruck for the Olanta fire department, authorizing the use of matching funds to provide matching funds for a grant for a firetruck for the Hannah-Salem-Friendfield fire department and authorizing County Administrator Rusty Smith to offer up to 10 days leave for any vaccinated employee who tests positive for COVID-19;
>> the use of up to $1.52 million of third penny sales tax funds to pre-pay for four firetrucks for the Hannah-Salem-Friendfield fire department;
>> the use of up to $578,820 in third penny sales tax funds to pre-pay for a firetruck for the Sardis-Timmonsville fire department;
>> the awarding of a bid to C.R. Jackson of Florence to resurface several roads in Council District 3 (Al Bradley) in the amount of $442,134.37 to be funded from the district's third penny sales tax funds ($273,200.47), road surface maintenance funds ($104,379.44) and some of Timmonsville's third penny sales tax funds ($64,654.46);
>> the use of up to $125,000 from District 3 (Al Bradley) road surface maintenance fee funds to repave three streets in the Grove Park subdivision;
>> the awarding of a 3% cost of living adjustment, costing a total of $110,000 for the remainder of the year, to employees of the county's unified fire district to be funded from funds for the volunteer incentive program;
>> the awarding of a bid to Carolina Sports Surfaces of Pawleys Island to resurface five tennis courts for $33,725 to be funded from recreational department budgeted funds;
>> the use of up to $11,000 in various council districts' infrastructure funding for renovations at the Durant Children's Center; and
>> the use of up to $9,100 from Council District 1 (Jason Springs) infrastructure funding allocation to purchase piping for the Lynches Lake and Camp Branch watershed.
The council also agreed to:
>> the cost-neutral pay adjustment of a sheriff's office employee.
>> An agreement with Lenoir Community College for educational opportunities for the county's EMS employees;
>> Declare office furniture from the 10th and 11th floors of the county complex as surplus and authorized their disposal; and
>> Declare one handgun as surplus for the purpose of awarding to a retering employee.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
