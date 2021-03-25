Project Safe Neighborhoods logo contest open to state students

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart announced Thursday the official call for submissions for the United States Attorney’s Office’s 18th Annual Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Logo Contest.

The statewide contest welcomes students to illustrate ways to help prevent gun violence in our schools by designing a logo for use on upcoming PSN publications.

The contest is open to all South Carolina grade school students and entries will be categorized into four grade divisions: K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12 grades.

A winner will be selected from each of the four divisions, and each division winner will receive $50. An overall winning logo will be chosen from the four division winners and will receive an additional $50 prize for a total of $100.

The winning entries will be selected by a select group of students from the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, who encourage children and promote community awareness of the consequences of juvenile crime.

In addition to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, the United States Attorney’s Office is proud to partner with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers’ Association and the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association for this year’s contest.