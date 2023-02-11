FLORENCE, S.C. -- Everyone wants purpose and fulfillment in life and that's the goal of Florence One School's Project SEARCH program which teams up with Florence area businesses to train special needs students.

McLeod Regional Medical Center is in its fourth year of the program and Raldex Hospitality will start this fall, said Brian Denny with Florence One Schools.

"We provide teacher assistants to work with students. They're actually on-the-job trainers to help students learn all the positions there could be with Raldex and their hotels," Denny said. "The goal is to teach them the job skills and in the event there are job openings with Raldex to become full-time employees by learning the job as they go."

"When Florence One Schools came to us and talk with us about the program I just thought it was fantastic. This was an excellent opportunity to help out the school district and help out the kids going through the program," said Chad Patterson with Raldex.

"When they came and talked to me I got all our general managers together so they could do a presentation for all our hotels. Every general manager was ecstatic about the program and to take part and help the community and the district as well," Patterson said.

Several of his general managers had experience with the program in other locations.

"The students rotate in and out of the job positions and hopefully find one they're good at and they like. If Raldex has those positions we ask they interview them and consider them for employment," Denny said.

Denny said Raldex's participation will expand options for students who may want something different.

"We recognize not every student wants to work at a hospital and do every job there. We reached out to Raldex and met with them several times. They're on board to help students and it helps them fill job positions," Denny said.

The program offers students with disabilities a chance to do more than end up in adult day care, Denny said.

"This is a way for them to do what everybody else is doing. Wake up in the morning and go to work, earn a paycheck, all those things," Denny said. "A lot of times the jobs we're looking at, whether they're a Raldex or McLeod, they're repetitive. Our students thrive in those kinds of positions where they know they're going to come in and do the same thing every day all day long. That's the stuff they like."

"Sometimes with Raldex and McLeod, those are the jobs they have a hard time filling because people don't want to do the same thing all the time," Denny said.

"We have five hotels and within the five we have a lot of opportunities for the students," Patterson said. "Hilton Garden Inn has a full restaurant as well as the hotel and banquet facilities. There are opportunities to be a dishwasher or cook or housekeeping or pulling linen," Patterson said.

Florence One's ability to do some of the heavy lifting is a bonus, Patterson said.

"A big hesitation in the beginning is we're not teachers. We don't know how to teach and they came in and said 'we're doing all of that,'" Patterson said. "They have instructors who will come in and learn these jobs first and they'll develop the curriculum. They're going to train the students."

Patterson said Raldex has many long-term jobs for which the students would be well suited.

"We can give them jobs that maybe can take some of the load off our current team members and they can be folding the sheets and be folding the towels, and that takes a big load off our housekeepers who can then focus on cleaning rooms and it doesn't take them as long and they don't feel like they're in there all day," Patterson said. "There is a labor shortage and this is going to help tremendously."

"If they do well enough we'll be happy to interview them, take them in and make them part of the Raldex team," Patterson said.

For students there are additional benefits beyond just learning skills, Denny said.

They're excited to be with everybody else and be like everybody else," Denny said. "That's the biggest thing is we want them to be like everyone else and to be around other people just like you and me. They want to have the opportunity to socialize and be at work and get that paycheck."

"They're excited," Denny said. "What we've done at McLeod is we have students there earning money and lots of times they're earning more money than their parents did at at that age. They have benefits, they're earning retirement. Something a lot of parents wouldn't have thought they'd be able to so they're excited."

Denny said the program's successes at McLeod have spread beyond the initial placements.

"We're getting to where McLeod in some cases is finding new jobs for these students. They want the student to work, they find them something to do. They see the value of them being there. They're hard workers," Denny said.

The school system has gone out of its way to make sure parents' concerns are met, he said.

"The biggest thing is letting parents know their children will be OK at McLeod. They're worried and probably have the same concerns with Raldex. Part of that's letting go and letting them become adults," Denny said. "Which is hard thing for parents, especially if you have a child with a disability. It's hard to let go and say OK you can go to work now and be a part of this."

One the initial training and placement is done the students and their prospective employers won't be left alone — teachers and trainers will continue to be available to teach future skills should they be needed.

One of the program's success stories is Bryce Alford, who works for McLeod. He became involved with it his senior year at West Florence High School in 2019.

Alford said he reached out to a teacher and told him that he really wanted to participate in the program.

"I was the lucky one they picked for the program. We had skills assessments. Pharmacy, laundry, EVS, transport," Alford said. "I was good in EVS and I've been in EVS going on three years now."

Bryce said at the time his life wasn't going in a good direction.

The program is geared more toward job skills than it is toward class credits.

"It's not so much class credits as the experience," Brice said. "They're still enrolled in the school system even though they're in this program now. These students are not earning a high school diploma. They're learning job skills and this is part of the last of that is being able to go through one of these programs."

"That's the goal of all these programs is to make them as independent as possible. We know there'll always be on the job training, just like there is for all of us. Again, to give these students the opportunity they've not had before," Denny said.

The program in Florence started with McLeod and it won't end at Raldex, Denny said.

"We're already talking to other business about tryin to go down this road. I think once people see McLeod and Raldex, other people will be interested and say 'how can we be a part of that?' It's a win-win for everybody involved.

"I just see this going on well past. By the time we're all retired, it'll still be going. We see how it can be successful at McLeod, it can be successful at Raldex and then add more businesses as we go," Denny said.