Project Swift could bring $10 million investment to Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. – Project Swift could bring an investment of $10 million to Florence County.

On Thursday, the Florence County Council approved the second of three readings of an ordinance authorizing a fee in lieu of taxes agreement with a company known to the county as Project Swift.

Rusty Smith Jr., Florence County administrator, spoke to the council about the company before the ordinance was approved.

The information he provided implies that the company may already be located or doing business in Florence County.

"Project Swift is requesting a fee lieu agreement for any new investment," Smith said. "It does not apply to any existing property."

Smith said that company plans to invest $10 million in Florence County.

The ordinance adds that the company plans to invest $10 million in certain electrical infrastructure including land, buildings and equipment.

The agreement calls for the county to provide a 30-year fee in lieu of taxes agreement with a millage rate to be specified in the fee agreement. The fee agreement was not attached to the information provided to the council as such the millage rate is not yet known.