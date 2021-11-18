Project Swift could bring $10 million investment to Florence County

Other Florence County Council Action
The Florence County Council also approved:
>> The second readings of ordinances rezoning a property on Morris Street near Lake City, adding Project Citadel to a joint county industrial park with Williamsburg County and allowing Pamplico to take over a water service area previously granted to but not served by the city of Florence.
>> Resolutions conveying right of way on Koppers Road to the South Carolina Department of Transportation so that the department will take over maintenance of the road, authorizing the conveyance of water and sewer lines in the Buc-EEs project to the city of Florence for ownership and maintenance and identifying Project Swift for a fee in lieu of taxes agreement.
>> The purchase of two dryside tankers for the South Lynches Fire District in the amount of $698,100 to be funded from the third penny sales tax.
>> The use of up to $275,593.85 to put rock on several roads in District 4 (Jerry Yarborough Jr.) to be funded from third penny sales tax ($222,810.35) and District 4 road system maintenance fee funds ($52,783.50).
>> An employee Christmas bonus of $200.
>> An intergovernmental agreement to lend Olanta up to $90,000 to repair its water and sewer infrastructure in exchange for the town agreeing to pay back the money loaned with American Rescue Plan Act funds.
>> The hiring of Thomas and Hutton to provide engineering design services for Florence Industrial Park East in the amount of $53,900 to be funded from a South Carolina Department of Commerce Rural Initiatives Grant.
>> The purchase of a 2022 brush truck for the Howe Springs Fire Department in the amount of $53,254 from Vic Bailey Ford of Spartanburg and the allocation of $74,000 of fire and first responder fund balance to pay for the truck and its upfitting.
>> The purchase of five acres of land on West Old No. 4 Highway to serve as the location of Olanta Fire Station 2 in the amount of $35,000 from the third penny sales tax funds (This replaces a property purchase the county agreed to make last month that fell through).
>> The expenditure of up to $5,342 from Council District 2 (Roger Poston) infrastructure funding allocation to purchase a computer and ballistic vests for the Pamplico Police Department.
>> The expenditure of up to $5,000 from Council Districts 4 (Jerry Yarborough Jr.) and 9 (Willard Dorriety Jr.) to assist the Delmae Baseball League with the purchase of scoreboards.
>> The expenditure of up to $2,000 from Council District 7 (the Rev. Waymon Mumford) infrastructure funding allocation for repairs to an outfall ditch on South Second St.
>> The expenditure of up to $1,999 from Council District 5 (Kent Caudle) infrastructure funding allocation for the restriping of the parking lot at the Greenwood Manned Convenience Center.
The council also:
>> Declared 83 iPads, various computer equipment, eight vehicles, a bunker rake, and a tractor mower as surplus.
>> Introduced ordinances amending the county's code relating to subdivisions and redistricting the county council districts.
>> Heard from Clamentine Elmore, executive director of the Florence Housing Authority.