Project Swift could bring $10 million investment to Florence County
FLORENCE, S.C. – Project Swift could bring an investment of $10 million to Florence County. 

On Thursday, the Florence County Council approved the second of three readings of an ordinance authorizing a fee in lieu of taxes agreement with a company known to the county as Project Swift.

Rusty Smith Jr., Florence County administrator, spoke to the council about the company before the ordinance was approved. 

The information he provided implies that the company may already be located or doing business in Florence County. 

"Project Swift is requesting a fee lieu agreement for any new investment," Smith said. "It does not apply to any existing property."

Smith said that company plans to invest $10 million in Florence County.

The ordinance adds that the company plans to invest $10 million in certain electrical infrastructure including land, buildings and equipment.

The agreement calls for the county to provide a 30-year fee in lieu of taxes agreement with a millage rate to be specified in the fee agreement. The fee agreement was not attached to the information provided to the council as such the millage rate is not yet known. 

Smith said that no special source revenue credits would apply because the company is not adding any employees. He said that the agreement also has a threshold agreement that ensures that the county would not receive less revenue than it does now.

Smith added that the company's savings would be placed into a company-controlled economic development fund that would be used to benefit the county. 

The county council could consider the third and final reading of the ordinance at its December 9 meeting. 

Other Florence County Council Action

The Florence County Council also approved: 

>> The second readings of ordinances rezoning a property on Morris Street near Lake City, adding Project Citadel to a joint county industrial park with Williamsburg County and allowing Pamplico to take over a water service area previously granted to but not served by the city of Florence. 

>> Resolutions conveying right of way on Koppers Road to the South Carolina Department of Transportation so that the department will take over maintenance of the road, authorizing the conveyance of water and sewer lines in the Buc-EEs project to the city of Florence for ownership and maintenance and identifying Project Swift for a fee in lieu of taxes agreement. 

>> The purchase of two dryside tankers for the South Lynches Fire District in the amount of $698,100 to be funded from the third penny sales tax. 

>> The use of up to $275,593.85 to put rock on several roads in District 4 (Jerry Yarborough Jr.) to be funded from third penny sales tax ($222,810.35) and District 4 road system maintenance fee funds ($52,783.50).

>> An employee Christmas bonus of $200. 

>> An intergovernmental agreement to lend Olanta up to $90,000 to repair its water and sewer infrastructure in exchange for the town agreeing to pay back the money loaned with American Rescue Plan Act funds. 

>> The hiring of Thomas and Hutton to provide engineering design services for Florence Industrial Park East in the amount of $53,900 to be funded from a South Carolina Department of Commerce Rural Initiatives Grant. 

>> The purchase of a 2022 brush truck for the Howe Springs Fire Department in the amount of $53,254 from Vic Bailey Ford of Spartanburg and the allocation of $74,000 of fire and first responder fund balance to pay for the truck and its upfitting. 

>> The purchase of five acres of land on West Old No. 4 Highway to serve as the location of Olanta Fire Station 2 in the amount of $35,000 from the third penny sales tax funds (This replaces a property purchase the county agreed to make last month that fell through).

>> The expenditure of up to $5,342 from Council District 2 (Roger Poston) infrastructure funding allocation to purchase a computer and ballistic vests for the Pamplico Police Department. 

>> The expenditure of up to $5,000 from Council Districts 4 (Jerry Yarborough Jr.) and 9 (Willard Dorriety Jr.) to assist the Delmae Baseball League with the purchase of scoreboards. 

>> The expenditure of up to $2,000 from Council District 7 (the Rev. Waymon Mumford) infrastructure funding allocation for repairs to an outfall ditch on South Second St.

>> The expenditure of up to $1,999 from Council District 5 (Kent Caudle) infrastructure funding allocation for the restriping of the parking lot at the Greenwood Manned Convenience Center. 

The council also: 

>> Declared 83 iPads, various computer equipment, eight vehicles, a bunker rake, and a tractor mower as surplus.

>> Introduced ordinances amending the county's code relating to subdivisions and redistricting the county council districts.

>> Heard from Clamentine Elmore, executive director of the Florence Housing Authority. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

