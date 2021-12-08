Project Swift ID'd as Santee Electric Cooperative

FLORENCE, S.C. – Project Swift has been identified as Santee Electric Cooperative.

The Florence County Council is expected to consider the third and final approval of an ordinance authorizing a fee in lieu of taxes agreement with Santee Electric, previously known to the company as Project Swift, at the council meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday in Room 803 of the Florence County Complex at 180 N.h Irby St.

The ordinance calls for the company to make a $10 million investment in certain electrical infrastructure including land, buildings and equipment at various unspecified places in the county.

Santee Electric serves much of the southern and central parts of Florence County. The remainder of the county is split between Duke Energy and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative.

The agreement calls for the county to provide a 30-year fee in lieu of taxes agreement with an assessment ratio of 6% and the current millage at the project locations in the county. It adds a minimum amount of payment of $713,149.78 but this gets reduced by 2% per year for the first 10 years of the agreement.