 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Project Urban Square to move forward
0 Comments

Project Urban Square to move forward

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence is getting ready to move forward on Project Urban Square. 

On the agenda for the 2 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Florence Design Review Board are the requests for certificates of appropriateness to construct the apartment building and the parking deck parts of the project. 

Project Urban Square is a $60 million agreement between the city and Styx Land Development to bring an apartment building, hotel, townhomes, office space, a parking garage and a mini-park in the block bordered by West Evans, Coit, McQueen and N.B. Baroody streets. 

The apartment building being built by Styx would be constructed on the northeast corner of the block at the intersections of NB Baroody and Coit streets. The apartment building would be five stories tall and have 130 units. It will include a pool toward the center of the block. 

The parking deck being built by the city would be constructed in the left center of the block with entrances from McQueen and N.B Baroody streets. It would be five levels and have 320 parking spots. 

The hotel built by Styx would be constructed in the southeastern corner of the block at the intersection of Coit and Evans streets. 

An office building built by Styx would be constructed between the hotel and the apartment building. 

The townhomes built by Styx would constructed in the northwest corner of the block at the intersection of McQueen and N.B. Baroody Streets. 

The other office buildings facing West Evans Street and a building in the center of the block facing N.B. Baroody Street would remain. 

Construction on the project was originally scheduled to begin in 2020 but has been delayed. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Van crashes into Florence accounting office
Local News

Van crashes into Florence accounting office

FLORENCE, S.C. – A van crashed into an accounting office Wednesday afternoon. Florence Police officers and Florence firefighters were called to Holt and Holt Accounting, 1520 American Dr., at around 2 p.m., Wednesday, for a vehicle versus building collision. 

Toney Moore wins Florence County Council District 6 special election
Local News

Toney Moore wins Florence County Council District 6 special election

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Republicans will once again have a 6-3 advantage on the Florence County Council. Republican Toney Moore received 556 votes, or 65.03%, to defeat Democrat Louis Ashley who received 299 votes or 34.97% to win the election to fill the remaining year of H. Steven DeBerry's four year term on the county council. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert