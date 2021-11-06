Project Urban Square to move forward

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence is getting ready to move forward on Project Urban Square.

On the agenda for the 2 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Florence Design Review Board are the requests for certificates of appropriateness to construct the apartment building and the parking deck parts of the project.

Project Urban Square is a $60 million agreement between the city and Styx Land Development to bring an apartment building, hotel, townhomes, office space, a parking garage and a mini-park in the block bordered by West Evans, Coit, McQueen and N.B. Baroody streets.

The apartment building being built by Styx would be constructed on the northeast corner of the block at the intersections of NB Baroody and Coit streets. The apartment building would be five stories tall and have 130 units. It will include a pool toward the center of the block.

The parking deck being built by the city would be constructed in the left center of the block with entrances from McQueen and N.B Baroody streets. It would be five levels and have 320 parking spots.

The hotel built by Styx would be constructed in the southeastern corner of the block at the intersection of Coit and Evans streets.