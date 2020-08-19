Projects Embark and Zoolander to be identified Thursday morning

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Council is expected to identify two economic development projects at its monthly meeting Thursday morning.
On the agenda for the meeting are the third and final reading of ordinances approving the execution and delivery of fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreements with Effingham Pellets LLC, formerly designated Project Embark, and SteelFab Inc., formerly known as project Zoolander.
Also on the agenda for third and final reading is an ordinance adding two properties owned by SteelFab into a joint county industrial park with Marion County.
The fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement between the county and Effingham Pellets calls for the company to establish a processing facility in the county that will result in an investment of $5.45 million and the creation of 10 new full-time jobs in the county.
In exchange for the investment, the county agrees to provide an assessment ratio of 6% of the fair market value of the property and a fixed millage rate of 361.5 mills for the next 30 years in lieu of property taxes. Also, the county agrees to provide infrastructure credits of 25% of the fee for the first 10 years and 15% for the remainder of the agreement.
The property referenced in the ordinance is owned by Charles Ingram Lumber Company.
The agreement with SteelFab calls for the company to expand its manufacturing facility on National Cemetery Road by investing $5.057 million and the creation of 28 new jobs.
In exchange, the county agrees to an assessment ratio of 6% of the fair market value of the properties and an assessment ratio of 361.5 mills instead of property taxes. Also, the county agrees to provide infrastructure credits of 25% of the fee for the first 10 years and 15% for the remainder of the agreement.
Also on Thursday, the county council is also expected to consider the second readings of two ordinances amending the county's code related to nuisances, adding Project Maria to a joint county industrial park with Marion County, and approving a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with a company known as Florence Solar Projects, an ordinance adding property to the county's joint industrial park with Darlington County and approving a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with Project Lightning Bolt.
Also, there is the first reading of an ordinance amending the county's code to shrink the area served by Lake City's water and sewer system and grant the Barrineau Public Utilities the area.
And the council is also expected to consider a resolution encouraging county residents to wear face masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. in the county council chambers of the Florence County Complex at 180 N. Irby St.
The meeting is closed to the public, but viewable via florenceco.org.
