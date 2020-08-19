You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Projects Embark and Zoolander to be identified Thursday morning
0 comments

Projects Embark and Zoolander to be identified Thursday morning

Only $5 for 5 months

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Council is expected to identify two economic development projects at its monthly meeting Thursday morning. 

On the agenda for the meeting are the third and final reading of ordinances approving the execution and delivery of fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreements with Effingham Pellets LLC, formerly designated Project Embark, and SteelFab Inc., formerly known as project Zoolander. 

Also on the agenda for third and final reading is an ordinance adding two properties owned by SteelFab into a joint county industrial park with Marion County. 

The fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement between the county and Effingham Pellets calls for the company to establish a processing facility in the county that will result in an investment of $5.45 million and the creation of 10 new full-time jobs in the county. 

In exchange for the investment, the county agrees to provide an assessment ratio of 6% of the fair market value of the property and a fixed millage rate of 361.5 mills for the next 30 years in lieu of property taxes. Also, the county agrees to provide infrastructure credits of 25% of the fee for the first 10 years and 15% for the remainder of the agreement. 

The property referenced in the ordinance is owned by Charles Ingram Lumber Company. 

The agreement with SteelFab calls for the company to expand its manufacturing facility on National Cemetery Road by investing $5.057 million and the creation of 28 new jobs. 

In exchange, the county agrees to an assessment ratio of 6% of the fair market value of the properties and an assessment ratio of 361.5 mills instead of property taxes. Also, the county agrees to provide infrastructure credits of 25% of the fee for the first 10 years and 15% for the remainder of the agreement. 

Also on Thursday, the county council is also expected to consider the second readings of two ordinances amending the county's code related to nuisances, adding Project Maria to a joint county industrial park with Marion County, and approving a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with a company known as Florence Solar Projects, an ordinance adding property to the county's joint industrial park with Darlington County and approving a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with Project Lightning Bolt. 

Also, there is the first reading of an ordinance amending the county's code to shrink the area served by Lake City's water and sewer system and grant the Barrineau Public Utilities the area. 

And the council is also expected to consider a resolution encouraging county residents to wear face masks to slow the spread of COVID-19. 

The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. in the county council chambers of the Florence County Complex at 180 N. Irby St. 

The meeting is closed to the public, but viewable via florenceco.org

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Darlington man charged with failing to pay taxes
Local News

Darlington man charged with failing to pay taxes

DARLINGTON, S.C. — A Darlington subcontractor has been arrested for failing to pay more than $37,000 in taxes.

South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrested Joseph Nuel Atkinson Jr., 56, of Darlington, Thursday and charged him with five counts of failing to collect, account for, or pay withholding tax from tax years 2014 to 2018. 

+2
Two file to challenge John Galloway for Florence One board seat
Local News

Two file to challenge John Galloway for Florence One board seat

FLORENCE, S.C. — Another Florence One Schools trustee will face a challenge to keep his seat on the school board. Tyrone Rainey and Dr. Landon Reynolds filed to run against incumbent John Galloway in the non-partisan election to represent 2 on the board before filing in the race closed at noon on Friday. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert