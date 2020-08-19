Projects Embark and Zoolander to be identified Thursday morning

The agreement with SteelFab calls for the company to expand its manufacturing facility on National Cemetery Road by investing $5.057 million and the creation of 28 new jobs.

In exchange, the county agrees to an assessment ratio of 6% of the fair market value of the properties and an assessment ratio of 361.5 mills instead of property taxes. Also, the county agrees to provide infrastructure credits of 25% of the fee for the first 10 years and 15% for the remainder of the agreement.

Also on Thursday, the county council is also expected to consider the second readings of two ordinances amending the county's code related to nuisances, adding Project Maria to a joint county industrial park with Marion County, and approving a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with a company known as Florence Solar Projects, an ordinance adding property to the county's joint industrial park with Darlington County and approving a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with Project Lightning Bolt.

Also, there is the first reading of an ordinance amending the county's code to shrink the area served by Lake City's water and sewer system and grant the Barrineau Public Utilities the area.

And the council is also expected to consider a resolution encouraging county residents to wear face masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.