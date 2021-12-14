 Skip to main content
Promise made, promise kept: Field rewards employees with four days in Cancun
Promise made, promise kept: Field rewards employees with four days in Cancun

Field Fasteners

The Field Florence team celebrates reaching $100 million in sales in 2019.

 Contributed Photo

FLORENCE, S.C. – Employees of a Florence distribution center recently got the opportunity to visit Cancun.

Rich Rowlett, site leader at Field’s Florence office located in the former Morning News press plant on Otis Way, said that the company recently paid for its employees to travel to the Mexican vacation destination as a reward for reaching $100 million in sales in 2019.

He said the company’s owners, brothers Bill and Jim Derry, took all the employees to Las Vegas to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their purchase of the company in 2010. During the trip, the company held a party at which Bill, then the company’s president, got up and said that within 8-10 years Field would be a $100 million company.

“Everyone’s like uhhh OK,” Rowlett said. “At the time, they were like a $22 million company. Everyone’s like you’re crazy.”

Eventually, younger brother Jim stood up and said that if the company reached $100 million that the company would take everyone to an island vacation destination.

“So 2019 rolls around and we hit $100 million in sales,” Rowlett said.

Jim, now the company’s president, offered everyone in the company an opportunity to go to Cancun for four days and three nights in May 2020. But those plans were stopped by the COVID-19 pandemic and government-mandated shutdowns that essentially halted most international air travel.

The company rescheduled for November 2020 but, again, were stopped by COVID-19.

“We went in November,” Rowlett said. “We went a couple of weeks ago right before Thanksgiving.”

He added that no new proclamations were made at the Saturday banquet.

Field located in the former press plant in 2018 to be near one of its biggest clients, Otis Elevator. The company also has plants in Illinois, Texas, Alabama, Mexico and Taiwan. The company offers fastening and engineering solutions for businesses.

Tags

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

