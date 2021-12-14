Promise made, promise kept: Field rewards employees with four days in Cancun

FLORENCE, S.C. – Employees of a Florence distribution center recently got the opportunity to visit Cancun.

Rich Rowlett, site leader at Field’s Florence office located in the former Morning News press plant on Otis Way, said that the company recently paid for its employees to travel to the Mexican vacation destination as a reward for reaching $100 million in sales in 2019.

He said the company’s owners, brothers Bill and Jim Derry, took all the employees to Las Vegas to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their purchase of the company in 2010. During the trip, the company held a party at which Bill, then the company’s president, got up and said that within 8-10 years Field would be a $100 million company.

“Everyone’s like uhhh OK,” Rowlett said. “At the time, they were like a $22 million company. Everyone’s like you’re crazy.”

Eventually, younger brother Jim stood up and said that if the company reached $100 million that the company would take everyone to an island vacation destination.

“So 2019 rolls around and we hit $100 million in sales,” Rowlett said.