Proposal calls for adding Brookgreen and Timmonsville 1 to House District 63

Rahenkamp added that any population overages could be added to House Districts 59 Democrat Terry Alexander) or back into House District 62.

If nothing else changes with the three districts, the elections results in 2020 and 2018 indicate that the districts would be more competitive but the results in the districts would still be the same. House District 63 would still be safely Republican and whichever of the House Districts that would receive the 137 people would still be safely Democratic.

In House District 63, Jordan defeated Democrat Isaac Wilson by 5,921 votes in 2020. If the numbers from the 2020 presidential election from Brookgreen and Timmonsville are added to the total and 137 Republican votes are subtracted from Jordan's total, he would have 13,170 votes compared to 8,212 for Wilson.

Neither Williams nor Alexander had a Republican challenger in the 2020 election.

In 2018, Williams faced Republican Billy Baldwin and won reelection by more than 3,000 votes., thus 137 votes are not likely to make a difference.

Alexander did not face a challenger in either year but the district is considered safely Democratic so it's not likely that 137 votes would change that designation.

