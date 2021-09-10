Proposal calls for adding Brookgreen and Timmonsville 1 to House District 63

FLORENCE, S.C. – One of the proposals floated to the South Carolina House of Representatives redistricting subcommittee involved Chairman Jay Jordan's district.
Michael Rahenkamp, a former vice president of the Florence County Democratic Party, was the first speaker at the redistricting hearing held Thursday evening at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology on the campus of Florence-Darlington Technical College.
He proposed that House District 63, the district that Jordan has served since 2015 as a Republican, be modified to include Brookgreen and Timmonsville 1 precincts.
Those precincts are currently included in House District 62, represented by Democrat Robert Williams.
Rahenkamp said the changes would make all of the districts in and around the city of Florence more competitive.
House District 63 includes a lot of the southern and western suburbs of the city of Florence and is largely Republican. Both precincts that would be added are largely Democratic, with Democrat Joe Biden having a victory margin of almost 58% in Timmonsville 1 and almost 55% in Brookgreen in 2020.
There is a logistical issue with the proposal. Assuming that all of Brookgreen and Timmonsville are added to House District 63, this would equal a population of 43,479 people, 137 people more than the population limit for South Carolina House Districts (41,278 plus or minus 5%).
Rahenkamp added that any population overages could be added to House Districts 59 Democrat Terry Alexander) or back into House District 62.
If nothing else changes with the three districts, the elections results in 2020 and 2018 indicate that the districts would be more competitive but the results in the districts would still be the same. House District 63 would still be safely Republican and whichever of the House Districts that would receive the 137 people would still be safely Democratic.
In House District 63, Jordan defeated Democrat Isaac Wilson by 5,921 votes in 2020. If the numbers from the 2020 presidential election from Brookgreen and Timmonsville are added to the total and 137 Republican votes are subtracted from Jordan's total, he would have 13,170 votes compared to 8,212 for Wilson.
Neither Williams nor Alexander had a Republican challenger in the 2020 election.
In 2018, Williams faced Republican Billy Baldwin and won reelection by more than 3,000 votes., thus 137 votes are not likely to make a difference.
Alexander did not face a challenger in either year but the district is considered safely Democratic so it's not likely that 137 votes would change that designation.