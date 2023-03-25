Post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health problem that can happen after someone experiences or sees a traumatic, potentially life-threatening situation. It may change someone’s physical, mental, and emotional well-being that can cause long-term problems in the person’s day to day life.

A person may be uninterested in usual daily activities, relive the traumatic event or have reckless behavior. Symptoms will last more than a month after the event and can cause the person to avoid sounds, sights, or situations that remind them of the event. A person may be on edge regarding their surroundings and can be easily startled and react out of proportion. Some people may have problems with sleep, concentration, irritability, and guilt.

While PTSD is often discussed with people who fought in combat, it is not limited to one type of trauma or person. Some of the most common traumatic events include war, death of a loved one, abuse, assault, and accidents. It is important to remember that the response to a traumatic event is unique to the person. Even if another person experienced the same event and did not develop PTSD, it does not change someone else’s feelings or trauma.

Those struggling with PTSD may turn to harmful ways to deal with stress. PTSD increases the risk for depending on alcohol and other drugs which can worsen symptoms. Drug and alcohol use does not help fix the cause and can even hide the symptoms, making it more difficult for the person and those around them to recognize the problem. There are many ways to help a person struggling from PTSD. As a family member or friend, patience and understanding goes a long way. Try to educate yourself about what PTSD is and encourage treatment for the person struggling. Offer a safe space and give practical support to help the person with stressful tasks and avoiding triggers. Medication is the first step in helping with PTSD symptoms and generally will allow the person to have better results with continued therapy. Along with medication and support, professional help is available.

One therapy aimed at working through improperly processed memories of past traumatic events is called Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR). These poorly processed memories are believed to contain the emotions and physical feelings related to the event, so when the memory is triggered, the person feels the same emotions and feelings from the past. EMDR has been shown to decrease the intensity of emotions and thoughts associated with the disturbing memories, sometimes in as little as six months.

Another therapy that deals with the relationship between feelings, behavior and thought is called cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT). There are many approaches CBT can use but overall, it explores thoughts leading to poor behaviors or undesirable emotions dealing with underlying beliefs about the self, others, or the world. This treatment makes it easier for a person to process trauma they have experienced.

An additional therapy that works by studying brainwaves is called neurofeedback. When disturbing thoughts happen, they create a pattern of tiny pulses of electricity that can be seen on a screen. Thinking a happier thought will produce a different pattern. When you can see the instant change that happy thoughts make, it encourages healthy thinking used for better therapy results.

If you or a family member are struggling with PTSD symptoms, help is available. Many online organizations listed below have information about coping with PTSD. If you or a loved one are experiencing a crisis, please reach out to your health care provider and if there is potential threat to life, please call the national suicide hotline at 800-273-8255.

Resources:

Anxiety and Depression Association of America – www.aada.org

PTSD Alliance – www.ptsd alliance.org

Veteran Affairs – ptsd.va.gov