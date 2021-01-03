 Skip to main content
Public asked to help find missing teen
Public asked to help find missing teen

Aliyah Brantley

Aliyah Brantley

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a teen missing from Florence since Saturday night.

"Aliyah Brantley,16, of 1589 Casilda Drive, Florence, was last seen at approximately 8:30 pm yesterday," Florence County Sheriff's Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in a release on the missing teen.

"She was last seen wearing multi colored pajama pants, black shirt and pink crocks. She also has an industrial bar with a gold butterfly in her left ear. Ms. Brantley is dependent on medication" Nunn wrote in the release.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Brantley is asked to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 374 Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone or Android. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

