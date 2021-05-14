 Skip to main content
Public asked to help locate fatal hit-and-run car
Public asked to help locate fatal hit-and-run car

SUMTER, S.C. — Troopers are asking for the public's assistance to locate a burgundy or dark-red Ford Mustang with an after-market Ford Raptor grill that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run Monday night in Sumter.

The driver of the Mustang hit and killed a bicyclist on Charles Jackson Street near U.S. 521 in Sumter County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver left the scene of the crash heading north toward the Dalzell Grocery/Market.

The vehicle should have damage to the driver's side headlight, according to the patrol.

Anyone with information on the identity of those responsible is asked to submit an anonymous tip by calling the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501, Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC (274-6372) or by calling *HP on a cell pone, visiting 5541111.com online or through the P3 Tips mobile app.

