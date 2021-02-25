Public health emergency declaration bill one step from being sent to South Carolina Senate

FLORENCE, S.C. — A bill calling for the South Carolina General Assembly more oversight and involvement with public health related state of emergency declarations by the governor is one step from being sent to the South Carolina Senate.

The House voted 109 to 3 Thursday afternoon to approve the second reading of the bill that's sponsored by House Speaker Jay Lucas, Jay Jordan and Jeff Johnson.

The yes votes include all of the members of the House from the Pee Dee except Cezar McKnight who did not vote and Jackie "Coach" Hayes who had an excused absence.

The bill amends state code to allow for the president of the Senate, currently Republican Harvey S. Peeler Jr., and the Speaker, currently Lucas, to convene the Senate and House to consider a public health emergency declaration issued by the governor, currently Republican Henry D. McMaster, after such a declaration has been in effect for 30 days.

An amendment to the bill would also allow the House and Senate to meet to discuss a declaration if the clerks of the House and Senate receive requests to do so from 10 county legislative delegations.