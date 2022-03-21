Public hearings scheduled about Darlington County school closures

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- St. Johns Elementary and Rosenwald Elementary/Middle School could be closed and replaced by a new school.

The Darlington County School District Board of Education discussed the possible school closures at its regular meeting last week. The district will hold two public hearings this week.

A public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at St. John’s auditorium. Another public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in the Rosenwald multipurpose room.

At last week's Board of Education meeting, the Board reviewed the proposal to merge St. John's Elementary and Rosenwald Elementary/Middle School in a new building.

Residents spoke against the proposal at the meeting.

Here's a little background on the proposal.

Darlington County School District had an independent study conducted in 201 for all of the schools in Darlington County. The document is called the 2012 facilities plan.

It presented a clear assessment of each school and recommendations on how to improve each school to create a better environment for students. This document has been at the heart of the school district's construction and capital expenditure decisions.

The facility study was updated in 2019.

Rosenwald and St. John elementary were targeted for replacement because of their age and inability to adequately serve the students.. Action plans were started, but 2020 arrived and the COVID-19 pandemic became top priority.

The Board has decided to pick up the conversation and revisit and prioritize the needs noted in the 2019 study. Rosenwald and St. John’s schools were first on the list.

At the school board meeting, the audience was full of Rosenwald supporters sporting their maroon and white.

Dwayne Duke, mayor of Society Hill, pleaded with the Board to keep Rosenwald.

“I read from the newspaper that we have $30 million. Why can’t we take that money, divide it between the two schools and ensure that both buildings are up to par instead of building a new school and having our students move away from a place they are comfortable with?” He said. "Please don’t take our school away from us. We need our school to make our town grow. We want to bring our town back.”

Society Hill is one of the oldest towns in Darlington County.

Rosenwald Elementary/Middle school also is historic.

Rosenwald schools were funded by Julius Rosenwald. Rosenwald amassed great wealth from being the president of Sears, Roebuck & Co.. which is known today as Sears.

Alongside the partnership of Booker T. Washington, these men built thousands of schools for black students in 15 states. Rosenwald Schools were the first schools to help improve the racial schooling gaps in the South. Only about 500 of these structures survive today, according to the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Dr. Tim Newman along with Joe Carter from Jumper Carter Sease architects gave a presentation to showcase the different environments between the older and newer schools and for the public to see the cost of renovations and what needed to be done to make the buildings up to par.

“We should be clear.” Tim Newman, superintendent of Darlington County School District, said. “Yes, the building today is safe for students. Is it adequate enough for students? No. But it is safe for students. Is it equitable compared to where our new schools are? No. It is not close to being equitable.”

The presentation focused on St. Johns Elementary School because it is a bigger school and costs more money. The Board noted Rosenwald would likely face the same challenges because both of the buildings are of age.

“I want Rosenwald to stay in Society Hill. That is all we have left.” Chris Robinson, a Society Hill resident and graduate of Rosenwald, said. “That is a legacy for me to pass down to my great-grandkids. They have closed Rosenwald High School and they want to close the last school we have left.”

Another concerned resident spoke about the possibility of the merger.

“I am sad to see the possibility of St. John’s leaving, but I trust the school board to make the right decision. St. John’s means a lot to me.” said Josh Byram, a Darlington native and St. John's Elementary School graduate. “I was raised in this school from the time I was a young kid. This school not only means a lot to me, it means a lot to Darlington. It has been here for 200 years and signifies a lot of history and changing moments. We are able to see history in that building as opposed to reading it in a book.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.