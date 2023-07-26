FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Economic Development Partnership will launch a study into the feasibility of a public academy for marksmanship, which would be open to law enforcement and private gun enthusiasts.

The study will look into whether the Pee Dee Regional Marksmanship Academy, the project’s current name, could be placed on an old Florence County dump off Paper Mill Road. The idea is to use public and private dollars to fund the construction on around 558 acres of land already owned by Florence County.

“We don’t have any public facility for people to go shoot,” said Joe “Rocky” Pearce, chair of the Florence County Economic Development Partnership Executive Committee. “We want to have a training facility for the public, and we can have a facility that we can train (police) officers too.”

Pearce said the plan is to create a regional facility for training and recreational shooting. Many people are buying guns these days, but few know how to use them, he said.

The facility may end up supporting pistol, rifle and long-range ranges as well as skeet shooting.

The study and ad hoc committee formed to look into the idea were announced at the Florence County Economic Development Partnership board meeting on Wednesday.

Kevin Yokim, Florence County Administrator, said Pearce and other members of the ad hoc committee came to Florence County Council members during executive session several months back to propose the idea.

“Given what this (land) was used for previously, it can’t really be used for a whole lot of things,” Yokim said. “This type of facility would be a perfect opportunity for this parcel.”

According to Pearce, one of the largest costs associated with this type of project is purchase of land. Because Florence County already owns and maintains the property, the facility would be that much cheaper to build, he said.

Florence County has already committed up to $50,000 to the project, according to Yokim. He said the money will come from the county’s hospitality tax fund, which is used for tourism-related projects.

“We feel very confident that, if this thing does get developed, not only would it be used for local and regional law enforcement and just Florence County residents, but also to be a strong draw for state, regional and international tournaments,” Yokim said.

Other facilities of a similar size to the one planned hold tournaments, which could help bolster tourism to the county, according to Pearce. When tournaments are held at a similar facility in Talladega, Alabama, people come and stay for a week or more, he said.

If the facility is built, it would be leased to a nonprofit that will be created for the purpose of running the public academy and range, he said.

Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said people have been telling her that the former dump should be put to use, so she is glad the study is underway.

The study is currently being fast-tracked and should be completed by the end of the year, according to Pearce.

“If anybody is interested in getting involved and helping us, we’d be more than happy to accept them,” he said.