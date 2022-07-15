Public transportation in the Pee Dee takes hit with rising gas prices

FLORENCE — The Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority’s monthly fuel bill has doubled since the beginning of 2022, Executive Director Don Strickland said.

Strickland said the increase in fuel prices has slowed the progress of establishing new services in Timmonsville and Lake City and the expansion of existing services in Florence, Darlington, Marion, Dillion, Marlboro, and Chesterfield.

“The increase in fuel prices requires additional support,” Strickland said. “New services will not be added if it would require existing services to be reduced. The fuel increase is certainly a financial strain, but we are doing everything we can to sustain the valuable services that many citizens of the Pee Dee rely on.”

Strickland said the increase means the agency will simply have to work harder before adding new services.

“I am optimistic that we will maintain existing services while the expansion takes place,” he said. “It would just be a little slower than we would like.”

More than 44% of passengers are people going to and from work, he said.

Public transportation in the Pee Dee has had an increase in ridership over the past six months.

"Some of the growth is related to workforce improvement following the pandemic," he said. "But the majority of the increase can be attributed to the rising fuel expenses and the cost of car ownership."

The Lake City and Timmonsville expansion routes won't happen until 2023.

The new expansion routes are expected to be in place by the new calendar year, Strickland said. There are also plans of renovating the Marion office because of the amount of bus service in Marion County has tripled.

“Due to this growth, we plan to renovate the Marion office, which has been closed for nearly a decade,” Strickland said. “Additional growth is expected with work force transportation to area industries and park and ride locations that will connect passengers across county lines which will help with the cost of fuel in long commutes.”

The authority's interim urban and safety training manager, Tavorous Collins, said despite the rise in fuel prices, the authority is doing whatever is necessary to keep routes running.

“The increase in fuel prices does place a burden on our budget and everyone is feeling the burden everywhere,” he said. “But we work hard to sustain our existing services. There are a lot of people who rely on us and we have to continue to provide for them,” he said.

Collins expressed gratitude to several local partners for keeping the PDRTA bus system moving forward.

“We have the city of Florence, Care South, the Love Foundation, Vantage Point, the city of Bennettsville, Scotland Memorial Hospital, Trinity Behavioral Care, Mercy Medicine, HopeHealth and Pee Dee Mental Health. Those are just to name a few. There are so many partners who keep us going.”

Collins said the authority's focus is to get people where they need to go.

“People have to get to work," Collins said. "People have to get to the doctor, go grocery shopping, and we transport a lot of people with disabilities and we want to make sure they have a good quality of life. It is important.”

Collins said the authority is not planning to cut back on anything.

“I want to reiterate that so many people are relying on us. We have dealt with many trials throughout the years and we have never had to shut down routes. I don’t foresee that happening,” he said.

Collins said there has increased use of public transportation since the rise in gas prices.

“The Lake City to Myrtle Beach route has gone up 16% since this time last year, Florence transit went up 10% from last year, and Marlboro County Services went up 46%."