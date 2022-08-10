Purple Heart recipient honored for service during Vietnam War

FLORENCE, S.C. — Sunday was Purple Heart Day, an unofficial holiday created to honor veterans who have received a purple heart and bravely represented the country.

Those who have a Purple Heart served in the military where they were either wounded or killed in the line of duty.

The Florence County Advisory Council celebrated the occasion Tuesday morning acknowledging Wilbur Robinson for his service in the United States Army.

Robinson served in the 25th Infantry Division in Vietnam from 1965-1967. He was wounded in combat and was awarded a Purple Heart.

Robinson said it was a great feeling to be honored and recognized for his service.

“It is something I didn’t expect,” he said. “When we returned home from the Vietnam War, it was not a good time. People frowned on the war and were protesting it. This honor makes me feel good.”

Robinson said prayer got him through the tough times of war.

“I constantly prayed,” he said. “It was by His grace I made it back home. Faith was instilled in me from a young boy and it never left me. I have always believed in the Lord.”

An emotional Robinson said he has seen firsthand the sacrifice of men and women for the freedoms we have today.

He said the sacrifice should not be taken lightly.

Brandon Hale, veterans affairs officer, said he was approached by Melody Adams, marketing director at Pee Dee Gardens Assisted Living and Memory Care, about honoring Robinson.

“I didn’t know about this holiday,” Hale said. “It snuck under my nose. I am always up to date on the official veteran holidays, but this one got me. When I was told about the unofficial holiday and heard about Mr. Robinson’s story, I did everything I could to get something together to celebrate him.”

Hale said he wanted to pay tribute to Robinson for his sacrifice.

“We had other Purple Heart recipients come together to celebrate their brothers and to also celebrate and thank them for their service. Today was about Mr. Robinson, but it was also about celebrating the people who gave the greatest sacrifice for us.”

Adams said a lot of veterans are residents at Pee Dee Gardens Assisted Living and Memory Care facility, but she noticed something special about Robinson.

“We try to honor all of our veterans in a special way, but Mr. Wilbur is a new resident at our facility and I noticed a Purple Heart on his wall along with other medals,” she said. “Mr. Wilbur would talk about his experiences of the war and it touched me when I heard about how bad they were treated and I wanted to appreciate him for his sacrifice.”

Adams said it is important for veterans to have a space where they can gather and speak about their experiences.

“It was good that other Purple Heart recipients were there and they could gather and talk about those times,” she said. “They like to talk about those times and they need to talk about those times.”

Adams said it was amazing how Hale got everything together to celebrate Robinson on short notice.

“I have to give kudos to Brandon,” she said. “It was a blessing to get Mr. Robinson here with other vets and to publicly acknowledge him for all he did for our country.”

Corbett Anderson, president of the Pee Dee Veterans Advisory Council, said it was an honor and privilege to recognize Robinson.

“A Purple Heart recipient is the one who has been wounded in war and have often lost limbs,” he said. “They really made the sacrifice and it is a privilege for us to honor them. It means a lot to any veteran and it is truly a humbling experience.”