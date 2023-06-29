DILLON, S.C. — QuikTrip has opened a new remote Travel Center in Dillon.

The store is at 1700 Highway 34 West. The Travel Center features a larger designed lot and a more spacious store than a regular QT.

The Travel Center has room to service 20 cars for gas and five diesel bays for trucks.

“We are excited to introduce our QuikTrip Remote Travel Center in Dillon. We look forward to introducing our unique QuikTrip brand and culture to our new community,” said Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QuikTrip’s corporate communications manager. “The Travel Center allows us to not only create meaningful connections with our new local customers in Dillon, but also serve travelers in this busy part of the country.”

QT’s remote Travel Center model was created specifically for highly traveled areas of the country that are also within a reasonable proximity to a QT Distribution Center for access to fresh food.

QT, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, continues to expand across the country following its recent opening of its 1,000th store in Converse, Texas.

Since its inception in 1958, QT has become widely known for taking care of its employees. QT offers tuition reimbursement, medical insurance, 401K and advancement opportunities.

QT is also known for its impact on the communities it serves – with each store generating on average $1.3 million in annual local and state taxes. The company donates 5% of its annual net profits to charitable organizations. Among the organizations QT supports are United Way, Safe Place, local food banks, schools and Folds of Honor, a nonprofit whose mission is to provide educational scholarships to the military and first responder families of those who have been killed or disabled while on active duty.

QT is now in its 65th year in business and employs over 28,000 people across 17 states. Planning is underway for future locations across the country.

To find out more about QuikTrip, visit www.quiktrip.com.