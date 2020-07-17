FLORENCE, S.C. — Mayor T. Ashby Gregg Jr. was even more proud than usual of the residents of the town of Quinby Friday afternoon.
Ashby learned Friday afternoon that Quinby has the highest census response rate of all 31 municipalities in the six-county Pee Dee region.
The latest data available from the Census Bureau indicates that 62.4% of the town's residents have responded to the 2020 Census questionnaire so far.
"I had heard that," Gregg said by phone. "I was even more proud than usual of our residents. I was glad they are taking their civic duty responsibly."
Quinby is the only municipality in the Pee Dee to have a response rate above 60%. At the 33rd highest response rate in the state, Quinby is the only one of the Pee Dee region's 31 municipalities to rank in the top 50 of the state's 271 municipalities in response rate.
"It's good that we're getting everybody counted," Gregg said. "I know a lot of things depend on the census. Maybe that [the news of Quinby's ranking] will inspire the other 38% to fill theirs out."
The results of the decennial census are used to reapportion seats in the United State House of Representatives, to redistrict legislative seats at the state and federal level, and to allocate over $675 billion in federal funding among the states.
The municipality with the highest response rate in the state is Tega Cay, a wealthy Charlotte suburb in York County, at 78.2%. Other municipalities with response rates above 70% are Arcadia Lakes, a suburb of Columbia, at 77.9%, James Island, a Charleston suburb, at 72.5%, Mount Pleasant, another Charleston suburb, at 70.4%, and Mauldin, a Greenville suburb, at 70.2%.
Other Pee Dee municipalities in the top 100 in response rate are Florence (51, 59.1%), Hartsville (59, 57.4%), Stuckey (64, 57%), Olanta (66, 56.2%), Darlington (84, 54.3%), and Marion (85, 54.2%).
Additional municipalities above a 50% response rate in the Pee Dee include Lake City at 52.9%, Mullins at 50.1%, and Bennettsville at 52.5%.
Other municipalities with response rates below 50% in the Pee Dee ranked above 200 in the response rate rankings are Coward at 48%, Pamplico at 46.7%, Johnsonville at 43.7%, Timmonsville at 42.7%, Scranton at 41.5%, Lane at 42.3%, Dillon at 48.6%, Latta at 45.5%, McColl at 46.8%, and Clio at 42%.
There are 10 Pee Dee municipalities with a response rate ranked below 200th in the state: Lamar ranked 202 with a response rate of 41.1%, Society Hill ranked 212 with a response rate of 40.1%, Andrews ranked 214 with a response rate of 40%, Hemingway ranked 223 with a response rate of 37.8%, Greeleyville ranked 227 with a response rate of 37.4%, Blenheim and Tatum tied for 231 with response rates of 36.8%, Lake View ranked 249 with a response rate of 32.4, Nichols ranked 252 with a response rate of 32%, and Sellers ranked 255 with a response rate of 30%.
The municipalities with the lowest response rates in the state are Pawleys Island at 10.7%, Atlantic Beach at 14.1%, Estill at 16.9%, and Edisto Beach at 19.6%.
COUNTIES
Among counties, Florence County, the most populous of the six-county region, ranks 16th in the state in overall response rate with an estimated 56.8% of questionnaires answered.
No other county in the six-county Pee Dee region is ranked within the top half of the state's 46 counties.
Only two other of the six counties have response rates at or above 50%. Marion County is ranked 26th with a response rate of 51 and Marlboro County ranks 28th with a response rate of 50.6%. Darlington County is very close to 50%, at 49.9%, and ranks 30th.
Williamsburg County, 41st at 45.2%, and Dillon County, 44th at 42.5% are the two lowest-responding counties in the Pee Dee.
In the state overall, York County, which includes the southern suburbs of the Charlotte metropolitan area, ranks first with a response rate of 66.6%. Neighboring Lancaster County ranks second with a response rate of 65.3%.
Seven other counties, Dorchester, Lexington, Anderson, Greenville, Kershaw, Berkeley and Spartanburg, have response rates above 60%.
With the exceptions of Greenville and Spartanburg, all of the counties are neighbors to a larger population center in an adjacent county. Dorchester and Berkeley contain suburbs of Charleston, Lexington and Kershaw contain suburbs of Columbia, and Anderson is near Greenville County. Greenville and Spartanburg are the two principal cities and counties of the Upstate region and contain suburbs of growth in addition to their primary cities.
The two counties with the lowest response rates are Allendale (46th at 36.5%) and Hampton (45th at 37.0%). They are the only two counties with response rates less than 40%.
INTERNET RESPONSES
The 2020 census is also the first census — other than a pilot project in 2000 — that offers respondents the ability to answer online or by phone.
Florence County again leads the way in census internet response rate. It ranks 19th in the state with an internet response rate of 34.9%.
No other county in the six-county Pee Dee region ranks above 28th in the state. Darlington is ranked 28th with an internet response rate of 26.4%, Marion is ranked 37th with a response rate of 19.4%, Marlboro is ranked 39th with a response rate of 18.9%, Williamsburg is ranked 43rd with a response rate of 17.7%, and Dillon is ranked 45th with a response rate of 16.4%.
York County is again ranked highest in the state with an internet response rate of 56.2%. Allendale is ranked 46th with an internet response rate of 14.1%.
In terms of municipalities, Florence ranks the highest in the Pee Dee with a response rate of 41.5%. It ranks 64th in the state. Sellers ranks lowest at a 9.2% internet response rate. It ranks 268th in the state.
The highest internet response rate in the state is Tega Cay at 73.6%. The lowest internet response rate in the state belongs to Lodge, a Colleton County town close to the Bamberg County line, at 6.6%.
