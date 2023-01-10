Quinby pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run driver

QUINBY, S.C. -- Troopers are asking for the public's assistance to locate the driver of a car that Monday night struck and killed a pedestrian on East Ashby Road.

The 6:15 p.m. crash happened just east of Irby Street, said Cpl. David Jones, South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The car in question should have damage to the passenger side headlight area, according to a flyer produced by the Patrol.

Anyone with information on the identity of those responsible is asked to submit your anonymous tip by calling the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-661-4705 or 1-800-768-1505 or *HP for mobile customers, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIMESC, online at PeeDeesWanted.com or through the P3 Tips mobile app.