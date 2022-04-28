R.N. Beck students get to touch some trucks

FLORENCE, S.C. — Students at R.N. Beck Learning Center had a chance Thursday morning to get out of their classrooms and get hands-on and up close with the vehicles that community helpers drive and the helpers themselves.

The vehicles with the flashing lights — a Florence County EMS ambulance, a Florence police cruiser and a West Florence Fire Rescue engine — came with brief presentations, questions and answers as the students satisfied their curiosity.

The students also were able to sit on a tractor, a golf cart and a boat.

Perhaps, though, their favorite truck was an ice cream truck from which each student got a snow cone.

"It gives children an opportunity to see their community helpers with the vehicles they drive in a very relaxed setting," said Dr. Catherine Sanderson, director of school readiness at the center. "The children are just enjoying themselves."

"This is so important because sometimes children see these vehicles during an emergency so we want them to know these are friendly people, friendly community helpers and friendly vehicles that are here to help them," Sanderson said. "This gives them a very positive encounter with the community and community helpers."

The event was organized by Kandy Shelor and Maegan Mattis, members of the school staff.

Sanderson said the school is now accepting applications for the fall program for 4-year-olds and people interested can call Eleanor Ford at either 843-758-6869 or 843-673-1129.