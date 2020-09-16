Ra’Shaud J. Graham Fund launches in Lake City today

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- The Ra’Shaud J. Graham Fund in partnership with the Eastern Carolina Community Foundation starting Wednesday will work to give academic scholarships to graduating seniors from Lake City High School, and provide Crisis/Emergency Funds for local residents in immediate need.
Ra’Shaud J. Graham is a 2012 Lake City High School graduate who went on to The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, where he graduated with a degree in History. Graham returned to his hometown to teach middle school social studies at J. Paul Truluck, before heading back to his alma mater to become the Fellowship For Christian Athletes Campus Director.
Graham died April 28 while fishing. In the five months since this devastating loss, a team of family and friends, led by his mother, Chanda Graham, fiancé, Alysse Dowdy, and mentor, Matt Apicella, have come together to find a way to continue his legacy -- a legacy of service, and generosity that he started organically in his daily life.
The Eastern Carolina Community Foundation, is a non-profit working to serve the Pee Dee Region through individual funds that are invested together to meet the needs of the local community. All donations to The Ra’Shaud J. Graham Fund through the Eastern Carolina Foundation are tax deductible. Visit https://www.easterncarolinacf.org/give/donate/ to make a one-time donation or planned giving.
