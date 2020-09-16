 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ra’Shaud J. Graham Fund launches in Lake City today
0 comments

Ra’Shaud J. Graham Fund launches in Lake City today

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
20200429_fmn_sports_lc_p1

Former three-sport athlete, Lake City High School graduate and community activist Ra'Shaud Graham died Tuesday morning in a kayak accident, according to Berkeley County officials.

 MORNING NEWS FILE PHOTO

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- The Ra’Shaud J. Graham Fund in partnership with the Eastern Carolina Community Foundation starting Wednesday will work to give academic scholarships to graduating seniors from Lake City High School, and provide Crisis/Emergency Funds for local residents in immediate need.

Ra’Shaud J. Graham is a 2012 Lake City High School graduate who went on to The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, where he graduated with a degree in History. Graham returned to his hometown to teach middle school social studies at J. Paul Truluck, before heading back to his alma mater to become the Fellowship For Christian Athletes Campus Director.

Graham died April 28 while fishing. In the five months since this devastating loss, a team of family and friends, led by his mother, Chanda Graham, fiancé, Alysse Dowdy, and mentor, Matt Apicella, have come together to find a way to continue his legacy -- a legacy of service, and generosity that he started organically in his daily life.

The Eastern Carolina Community Foundation, is a non-profit working to serve the Pee Dee Region through individual funds that are invested together to meet the needs of the local community. All donations to The Ra’Shaud J. Graham Fund through the Eastern Carolina Foundation are tax deductible. Visit https://www.easterncarolinacf.org/give/donate/ to make a one-time donation or planned giving.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

70% of Florence One Schools virtual students are African American
Local News

70% of Florence One Schools virtual students are African American

FLORENCE, S.C. — Around 70% of the Florence One Schools students that opted for an online-only education model were African American. Dr. Richard O'Malley, Florence One Schools superintendent, provided an update about the opening of schools to the governing board of trustees at a meeting Thursday evening.

+2
Florence to construct $15 million sports complex near tennis center
Local News

Florence to construct $15 million sports complex near tennis center

  • Updated

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence is attempting to hit another redevelopment home run. The city is expected to announce at a Monday afternoon news conference that it will be developing a $15 million sports complex beside of the Dr. Eddie Floyd Tennis Center at the location of the former Clemson extension office. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert