Race vendors glad to be back in business after COVID hiatus

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Vendors eager to make up for a season marred by COVID worked Thursday to unpack boxes of T-shirts, hats, flags, die-cast cars and other such things as they set up tables at their shelters set up outside Darlington Raceway.
"This is the first time we've been here for years due to the pandemic," said Danny Gentry, who lives just outside the track at Bristol, Tennessee. "Last year we didn't show up."
Gentry also offers camping sites at his place outside Bristol.
Gentry and others set up along Tunnel Road outside the track.
This is his fifth race of the season, Gentry said after carefully counting the cities he's been to already.
"Couple weeks ago they got most of their dirt from my campground, Gentry Camping/Parking," he said as he stood behind a table of T-shirts and close to a collection of flags that flew well in Thursday's wind.
In addition to a generous supply of '70s-style Darlington T-shirts, Gentry had driver-specific shirts on hand.
"You have about five good sellers, then about seven or eight that sell decent and then you have three or four that you just got," Gentry said. "The most popular one is who ever is doing good at the time."
Gentry said Chase Elliott is his current No. 1 best seller.
But if that changes this weekend, or he predicted wrong on his other T-shirts, "we're doomed," he said as he laughed.
In addition to winners driving T-shirt sales the weather will be key — the better the weather, the better the sales.
"We have flags somewhere around here but they may not be out," Will Powers of Windgap, Pennsylvania, said as he and a friend unpacked boxes.
This is his fifth race this season.
Powers had the usual for sale — T-shirt, die-cast cars, bandanas and hats — but also had a pile of sheet metal and tires from race cars and trucks that may not have had their best days at the track shortly before donating the collectables.
"It comes from different shops, could be Trucks, could be Xfinity, could be some Cup guys," Powers said. "There are some Bubba Wallace windshields out there. Tires from all different cars."
"Ten years ago if you had the stuff you sold it the first day you had it," he said of the sheet metal.
Today it takes the right buyer, he said.
Trump merchandise will probably be his best seller, Powers said.
"I sell more Trump stuff than I do NASCAR stuff," he said.
Powers said he'd like to get out of the business and get off the road.
"I'd likie to sell it and be gone, but you can't find anybody who wants to work so you can't find anyone who wants to buy it," he said as he went back to unpacking merchandise.
Van Carter of Douglas, Georgia, has been in the business for 19 years.
Carter, still recovering from a stroke four years back, unpacked tables of die-cast race cars that were displayed in front of his 160 different types of hats.
"A lot of them are 20 years old," Douglas said of the boxed souvenirs that offered different prices. "Earnhardt always sells for a good price. Special paint schemes bring more money and they don't make near as many as they used to, and that drives the prices up."
Douglas worked solo Thursday, but that wasn't always how it was for him.
"My wife used ot help me. She died a year ago from breast cancer and tumors," he said. They were married 44 years. "Good woman, ain't that many around."
Douglas said he is doing well this year, although he laments he wasn't at Talladega. Other vendors, he said, did real well at that race.
"Last year killed me. I usually do 20 races. I was able to do two last year because of the virus," he said.
"I'll be in Dover next week," he said as he went back to setting up.
So will NASCAR.
