Race vendors glad to be back in business after COVID hiatus

But if that changes this weekend, or he predicted wrong on his other T-shirts, "we're doomed," he said as he laughed.

In addition to winners driving T-shirt sales the weather will be key — the better the weather, the better the sales.

"We have flags somewhere around here but they may not be out," Will Powers of Windgap, Pennsylvania, said as he and a friend unpacked boxes.

This is his fifth race this season.

Powers had the usual for sale — T-shirt, die-cast cars, bandanas and hats — but also had a pile of sheet metal and tires from race cars and trucks that may not have had their best days at the track shortly before donating the collectables.

"It comes from different shops, could be Trucks, could be Xfinity, could be some Cup guys," Powers said. "There are some Bubba Wallace windshields out there. Tires from all different cars."

"Ten years ago if you had the stuff you sold it the first day you had it," he said of the sheet metal.

Today it takes the right buyer, he said.

Trump merchandise will probably be his best seller, Powers said.

"I sell more Trump stuff than I do NASCAR stuff," he said.