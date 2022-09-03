Racetrack and Romance

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Jim Walker and Robin Walker said Darlington Raceway is the beginning of their love story. The couple first met at the Southern 500 over 30 years ago and are still holding strong.

Jim Walker said his wife came to one of the races with a friend he knew and the two started having a conversation. “She was living with a friend and they came to the race,” he said. “We began talking and we connected instantly.”

The Walkers are both from St. George and are lovers of the races. They have only missed one race in the 30 years they have come to the races.

“This is a tradition for us,” he said. “The only time we didn’t come into the infield is when COVID-19 hit and that is the only thing that stopped us.”

Jim Walker added that he is a Ford fan and has always been a supporter.

Robin Walker said she sometimes reflects on how they have grown from when they first met at the raceway. The couple said the key to love is to grow along with your partner.