Raceway weekend a time for family and fun

DARLINGTON, S.C. — David Gandy said there are two types of people in the world: the Gandys and those who want to be Gandys.

The Gandys come together every year to celebrate the NASCAR cup series at Darlington Raceway. They have been following this tradition for over 15 years. David Gandy, the family’s patriarch, joked that Darlington Raceway, good food, and beer are the glue that keeps their family together.

Gandy said he was introduced to the races as a young boy when he would see the cars lined up bumper to bumper trying to get into the raceway and it piqued his interest. When he grew old enough to take himself, he went one time and never stopped.

“As a young boy, I would be playing in the yard and I would see the cars lined up,” Gandy said. “Once I got old enough to bring myself I just kept going and I’ve loved it ever since.”

Gandy said he started bringing his family and it became a family tradition. “I have an entire litter,” Gandy said. “It’s about 60 of us altogether.”

Gandy said his family treasures race time because it is the only time they have a chance to get everyone together. He said it is one of the few times they have uninterrupted family time to catch up, eat good food, celebrate their life’s wins and encourage each other through losses.

“We might not see each other until the next race,” Gandy said. “But every year we will be here in the same spot. The only thing that will change is the food on our menu.”

The Gandys said their family is comedic and seeks to look at the bright side of life even in the midst of obstacles. Race weekend for them is a moment away from the everyday troubles of life.

Gandy said his family arrived Tuesday and they were the first RV campers to arrive in the infield. They were awarded a flag that reads: Darlington Raceway 2022 first camper.