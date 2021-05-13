Rail moves down at Inland Port Dillon in April

DILLON, S.C. — The number of rail moves at Inland Port Dillon was down by 2.35% year over year in April.

The latest information provided by the South Carolina Ports Authority indicates that Inland Port Dillon had 2,525 rail moves in April, down from 2,586 rail moves in April 2020 and from 2,957 rail moves in March.

A rail move is change in the method of transportation for cargo. Like from a truck to rail or from rail to a truck.

Other than March, the port has not seen an increase in the number of rail moves in a month since last November when 3,077 rail moves were recorded, which was up from 2,410 rail moves in November 2019.

November 2020 represented the fourth straight month of an increase in the number of rail moves in a month.

The numbers provided by the South Carolina Ports Authority from January through April of 2020 indicate that 10,505 rail moves were recorded at the port. This number has increased to 11,175 in 2021, largely driven by the growth in rail moves from March 2020 to March 2021.

March 2020 was the start of the government-mandated shutdowns that were enacted to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. In that month, global commerce slowed dramatically as companies began to comply with the restrictions.

