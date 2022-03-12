Rain and wind not a problem for Pacing 4 Pieces runners

FLORENCE, S.C. — The only part of Saturday morning more threatening than the weather forecast was perhaps the weather itself.

That was no deterrent, though, to the 60 runners who turned out for the Pacing 4 Pieces half marathon which started in rain, or 263 runners in the 5K that started under partly sunny skies.

"We've been watching the weather all week long. It'll change on us. It'll say we're going to be OK, then we wouldn't The safety of our runners is very important to us," said Jessica Brown, executive director of the Autism Center of the Pee Dee.

The course, new this year, worked its way through neighborhoods down Park Avenue and between Cherokee Road and Jeffries Creek.

"We did make the touch decision to cancel the Piece Jam afterwards. It breaks our heart because that includes more people in the community because, if you're not a runner, you can still come out and enjoy things," Brown said. "We had some really fun stuff planned."

"We've had people really really step up and help us out," Brown said as she and others sheltered under the entrance awning of the FMU PAC. "The Performing Arts Center and the folks here have been wonderful. St. John's Church. The city of Florence. They have helped us not only make this event happen, period, but to help us with the weather that's coming in."

The organization had more than 400 registered for the event.

All three Florence One Schools high schools entered teams in the event.

West Florence High School entered a dozen runners and won the competition with a team time of 22:31, Wilson High School entered four runners and finished with a team time of 23:14 and South Florence High school entered three runners and finished with a team time of 31:07

West Florence's Jacobo Garcia won the high school competition with a 19:19 time. West Florence's Kaylanna Burroughs was the first female high school runner across the finish line with a time of 21:57.

Drew McAbee won the 5K with a time of 18:55. Anna Todd was the first female across the finish line with a time of 19:34.

Ryan Dion won the half marathon with a time of 1:33:52 while Dion Misty was the first female across the finish line at 1:43:31.